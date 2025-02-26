Lakers remind Mavs how to treat a beloved franchise star with Anthony Davis tribute

There are two ways to handle the fallout from trading your superstar in a blockbuster move. You could exile them, slander them and make them public enemy No. 1 like the Dallas Mavericks did with Luka Doncic.

You could also respect the business side of the game, wish the player well and honor them with a heart-touching tribute video to show them just how important they were to you, like the Los Angeles Lakers plan to do with Anthony Davis in his return to LA after the earth-shattering trade.

Sources: Although Anthony Davis will not play former team tonight in first trip to LA since trade, the Lakers plan to pay homage to AD with an emotional video tribute. #haynesbriefs



Brought to you by @MoveInsoles pic.twitter.com/fK5WeF8Vfq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 25, 2025

The Mavs front office – let’s be clear, the fans to this day still love Doncic – haven’t handled the Doncic trade well at all. And considering they are the ones that could have pulled the plug on the move, shouldn’t be acting this way.

In fact, it’s almost like they have buyer's remorse and are finding reasons to justify to themselves why they traded Doncic because after the fact, even they are questioning the move. Nonetheless, when you make the move, you live with the consequences. Unfairly making Doncic the enemy is lame.

The Lakers are doing it right and hopefully one day the Mavs will realize they’ve been immature about handling a trade they had equal parts in.

Anthony Davis will get touching tribute in return to LA and Dallas could learn a few things about reading the room

It’s telling that the Lakers will give Davis a tribute even though he isn’t playing. They understand how to treat a player when they’re gone. After all, Davis was key in helping the Lakers win their 18th championship back in 2020.

They value what he brought to the organization, especially when it led to a championship. Doncic was on his way to delivering Dallas a championship as well. He went to two conference finals in a three-year span, including the NBA Finals last season.

The irony will be when Doncic returns to Dallas, the fan base will cheer him on the entire game. And it will be the biggest slap in the face to the front office. Maybe they’ll put together a pity video just because they feel they have to.

It would be more of an insult to that after all the fallout than letting it ride out. And when American Airlines Arena erupts when he’s introduced, it will be a reminder to the front office of their mistake.

Tuesday’s game against LA will be a reminder of how to do it right. You don’t get do-overs and the Mavs will regret a multitude of their mistakes, including properly honoring a star that gave them his all and didn’t force his way out.