Sure looks like Nico Harrison knows he got played in awkward Rob Pelinka interaction

It can't get much worse for Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks. Harrison voluntarily traded a franchise icon in Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers just prior to the NBA trade deadline in a move no one saw coming. Doncic had just led Dallas to the NBA Finals last season, there was no rhyme or reason why the Mavericks would send the face of their franchise to the Los Angeles Lakers, of all teams.

Yet, Harrison has since defended the trade, much to the dismay of fans. Perhaps Harrison had an ulterior motive I am not aware of, but the trade is sketchy to say the least. Mavericks fans have responded by booing Harrison the point of complete embarrassment, with the in-arena host hoping to avoid drama altogether.

Doncic was just as shocked as the rest of us. While Anthony Davis is a tremendous player, he is injury prone and several years Doncic's senior. Luka is an offensive force and only growing as a player. At 25 years old, he will be the face of the Lakers and perhaps the entire NBA if the chips fall the right way.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Nico Harrison and Rob Pelinka share awkward handshake at Iguodala retirement ceremony

But I digress. By now, the vast majority of fans and pundits are in agreement that Harrison's rash decision was unwise, to say the least. Assuming the Mavericks don't win the NBA Title this year or next, Harrison will be among the most-hated executives in Dallas sports history.

Funny enough, both Harrison and the rival general manager who fleeced him in Rob Pelinka were at Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. The duo shared an awkward handshake, and while we can't read all that much into it, Harrison has the mannerisms of an executive who knows he got played.

As for Luka, he is still getting used to life on the Lakers. He had arguably his best game in purple and gold on Sunday in a win over the Denver Nuggets. Doncic had 32 points in 31 minutes, shooting 10-of-22 from the field. He even earned a postgame shoutout from Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

In Doncic, the Lakers acquired a life after LeBron James they can really get behind. In fact, Pelinka didn't even feel the need to let James in on the action, as LeBron was at dinner with his family when the news broke. Yes, even LeGM was taken by surprise.

Mavericks fans want Nico gone, but instead are forced to relive the same nightmare over and over again.