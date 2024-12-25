Everyone had a Lamar Jackson joke during Beyonce's halftime show: Best memes, tweets
By Mark Powell
Lamar Jackson did apologize in advance.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback joked in practice this week that he'd find a way to watch Beyonce's halftime performance in Houston during the team's Christmas Day game against the Texans. Jackson is a perennial MVP candidate and arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. He can do what he wants, include watch one of the best musical performers of his generation play during a break of the game he's supposed to be the primary star in. About that, Lamar.
"I'm going to go out there and watch," Jackson said this week. "[It will be my] first time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it's at our game -- that's dope. I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry [Ravens coach John] Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas."
Everyone had the same Lamar Jackson joke during Beyonce's halftime show
Thankfully for the Ravens, Jackson's team had a sound edge at halftime. But, frankly, that was the last thing on his mind.
"No, I'm not even thinking about the lead," Jackson said in practice. "I was just thinking about just seeing Beyoncé for the first time."
Honestly...fair. I can't say I blame him.
As for the performance itself, it was memorable for so many reasons.
There was a lot to see, and Ravens fans all had the same joke.
To make matters even better, Jackson and the Ravens scored on their first drive of the second half. Lamar had another signature MVP moment, running the ball 48 yards for a touchdown against a fresh Houston Texans defense.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have a lot to play for on Christmas
All jokes aside, Jackson and the Ravens had a lot to play for on Wednesday. Thanks to a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day, the Ravens control their own destiny in the AFC North. If the Ravens win out – which is off to a great start in Houston – they'll take the division without a fight, and thus get a home playoff game.
However, the Steelers own a vital tiebreaker over the Ravens, so Lamar and Co. can't afford a loss, even next week against the Cleveland Browns.
Unfortunately for Lamar, there will be no Beyonce show to motivate him next week in Baltimore. He'll have to settle for a division title, and an easy path in the AFC Playoffs as a result.