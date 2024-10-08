These Las Vegas Aces players probably won't be back next season
The Las Vegas Aces failed to three-peat this season after being eliminated by the New York Liberty in the semifinals. After the loss, head coach Becky Hammon's statements led many to believe that some roster changes could happen in the offseason as they rebuild to their championship caliber.
"So we’re going to have to get together and figure it out, but obviously we have to get better," said Hammon to the Associated Press. "We have to really take a sharp look at ourselves in the mirror, see our shortcomings. You’ve got to make the moves necessary, whatever that means, to put (out) the best product we possibly can. It’s not going to be the same group probably next year. It just won’t. And I’m sad about that because I really like that group.”
Some player's contracts are expiring and some could go in the expansion draft to Golden State. Here are a few scenarios that could see the identities of the Aces player core leave the team.
Who has contracts expiring?
Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark, Tiffany Hayes, Sydney Colson and Queen Egbo have contracts expiring this year, according to SportTrac.
Hayes and Egbo are at the most risk of not getting an extension among those players. Hayes, who came out of retirement to sign with the Aces and was recently named the winner of the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year award could re-retire. Egbo, who saw limited playing time in her three games and was underutilized by the Aces this season, could see more time on a different roster.
It is unlikely the team moves on from Plum and Colson as they largely make up the core of the team Plum, who has been a mainstay on the court for the Aces since she was drafted, is one of the faces of the franchise. Colson averaged 2.5 points off the bench in 31 games and could potentially see more time if she re-signs and there is room in the starting lineup for her.
The only uncertainty here is with Clark. She was predominantly a starter this season, but she is 36, so age could play a factor in whatever future decision she makes. She could retire or decide she has more in the tank. Clark started in 40 games this season and averaged six points a game. She was the Sixth Player of the Year last season.
Who could Be drafted to Golden State?
The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest team, has their expansion draft on Dec. 6. Each of the 12 teams has six protected players who cannot be selected. Everyone else on the roster is fair game.
In addition to the possibility of Kate "Money" Martin going to the Valkyries, Kierstan Bell could be the top prospect to be plucked from the roster.
Since the Aces can only protect six players, they will probably go with their best six, which could be their starting lineup and their best player off the bench: A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Plum, Jackie Young, Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson. Assuming, of course, Clark doesn't re-sign with the team.
The Aces drafted Bell in the first round of the 2022 draft. Since then, she has seen limited playing time off the bench. Bell only appeared in six games this season. She is a two-time WNBA champion and was a two-time ASUN Player of the Year in college, making her a top target. Bell was moved down on the depth chart on a talented roster like the Aces. Going to Golden State could allow her to start and see more time on the court.
While the Aces won't make it to the finals this season, they are still a top-contending team at their core. With expansion and contract negotiations, Hammon and her crew will have a lot of work to ensure the team is in shape to make another deep playoff run next year.