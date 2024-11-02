Latest 'defense' of Billy Napier is really just more proof it’s time for Florida to move on
Don’t fall into the trap of recency bias. Don’t let Florida’s recent run, winning three of their last four games, blind you from how bad things were with Billy Napier to start the season. Especially considering that the Gators' turnaround appears to have had very little to do with anything Napier himself changed.
According to a USA Today sports article, it wasn’t quite Napier’s idea to make some of the changes that helped Florida get back on track. Apparently it was his players that came up to him to request the defense get simplified. So simplified it became, and over the last month, that defense went from allowing 33 points to Texas A&M and 41 points to Miami (both at home) to not allowing more than 23 points in a single game and holding Tennessee to 17 points in regulation.
While Napier was smart enough to realize he doesn’t know it all and that anything and everything should be on the table to turn this season around, it shouldn’t mean he gets to keep his job. Let’s not forget, his team’s been the joke of the state of Florida this year in college football. The only other unserious program in the state resides about two-and-a-half hours west.
Let’s not forget how bad things got for Napier at the beginning of the season. He was non-committal on his quarterback situation, made The Swamp look easier to play in than how Nick Saban described games at Vanderbilt and seemed to be halfway out the door. The fact that his players had to essentially do his job for him for something to change is not a good sign. And the fact that he continued to play both quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway in multiple games this year should be the sign he’s not the right one to lead this program.
Similar to what we’re seeing in the NFL with Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, a player’s confidence goes a long way. And for Napier to play with Lagway’s confidence is simply irresponsible. Personally, I felt Lagway was the better option. Be that as it may, the wrong decision was to play both. And then to say which drives they would play. That was never going to work: You can’t get into a rhythm and in a way you have nothing to play for knowing you’re swapping the next drive.
I’m not going to say Lagway is the reason Florida has looked better, but now having no choice but to play him has helped his confidence and Florida is probably better because of it. Regardless of what happens with Florida this season, starting this weekend against No. 2 Georgia, it’s been a trainwreck because of Napier. Even the things that have worked out have done so in spite of the head coach. And there aren’t enough wins left in the season to keep him from being on the job hunt this winter.