Latest report indicates Jaguars will do what it takes to land a Ben Johnson-tier HC
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally ready to admit they need to overhaul and retry. While it’s been quiet in Duval County post bye week after there were rumblings general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson wouldn’t survive the off week, those have since dissipated.
And while those conversations seem tabled for now, according to FOX NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, there’s a league-wide understanding the Jaguars are preparing to jettison Baalke and Pederson.
Baalke seemed to be the safer of the two, but if the Jaguars hope to get a culture-changing coach, it’s going to require a new GM as well, Schultz said. Which means, Sunday is most likely both of their last games with the Jaguars as they prepare to go all in for a new coach.
Jacksonville willing to do whatever it takes to get the best coaching candidate they can to avoid the rebuilding process
Ben Johnson has been the most popular name circulating to be a head coach in this upcoming cycle. For good reason too, because what he’s done with the Detroit Lions offense has been nothing short of spectacular.
But if the Jaguars want Johnson or a Johnson-adjacent coach on the sidelines next year, it’s going to take a complete overhaul. It’s the only way a coach like Johnson would feel they have the best chance to succeed, if they aren’t at the mercy of a previous regime’s general manager.
And if the Jaguars really do make the move, it’s about time. Pederson’s time in Jacksonville has been anti-climatic. His best season was his first season and a team that should have no problem competing in the wide open AFC South has made its way to a top 5 pick in the upcoming draft.
Trevor Lawrence was given a long term extension this past offseason. They have solid offensive weapons around him. While the defense needs a little work, they have a talented enough roster to contend in the AFC.
If the Jaguars fail to get the right people in, both coach and GM or plead loyalty to Baalke and still bring in a new coach, it would be a massive failure.
Shad Khan can’t afford to waste Lawrence’s prime. He has to make the right move, which is clear as day. Baalke may not have as much responsibility as Pederson for the failed last two seasons.
But you can’t keep Baalke and it costs you a coach that can help elevate this team to contend in the AFC. As Matt Miller said, who covers the NFL Draft for ESPN: If you want Ben Johnson, he needs his own GM.