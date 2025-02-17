LeBron had to do the worst possible thing before ducking the All-Star Game
One of the biggest controversies surrounding the NBA’s All-Star weekend was the absence of LeBron James, who withdrew just hours before tipoff due to lingering ankle and foot injuries.
There were plenty of fan reactions to the entire weekend across the internet, some harsh, some accepting. But none more polarizing than the reaction to the decision by James to sit this one out. He withdrew last minute, which sparked backlash of course — if he would've spoken up sooner, would another player been made a replacement? Potentially.
But there was one interaction that somehow made it all worse.
LeBron addressed young fans who were excited to watch him play
Fans from around the world tuned in to watch the league’s biggest stars share the court, only to be disappointed by the absence of the 20-time All-Star. Many who paid a premium to attend were left feeling frustrated, especially after James accepted his All-Star Game ring in front of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco-Oakland.
One especially heart-wrenching moment: When he was given a note from two young fans and read aloud what they had written about their excitement to see him play.
Criticism quickly followed, with some questioning whether James truly deserved the honor of receiving the ring if he wasn’t going to participate. At 40 years old, James has started to experience more injuries that have sidelined him than at any other point in his career.
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins took to X (formerly Twitter) to argue that James’ spot should have been given to a more deserving player, emphasizing how making an All-Star team is an exclusive achievement. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis were ruled out just days prior and were replaced by Kyrie Irving and Trae Young. Had James made his decision earlier, players like Norman Powell, Domantas Sabonis or LaMelo Ball might have had a chance to step in.
Now in his 22nd season, James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists across 48 games. Though his scoring numbers are the lowest since his rookie year, he continues to lead the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently sit as the fifth seed in the Western Conference — a position that could shift with the addition of Luka Dončić.
Whether James’ decision was the right one for his long-term health is something fans may never know. But for now, it stands as another blemish on his All-Star legacy — one that might have been better spent shining the spotlight on a rising star.