Liam Coen comments give Buccaneers fans hope they won’t lose offensive guru yet
With only one regular season game to be played, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the verge of making it back to the postseason for a fifth straight year. They enter their Week 18 matchup with a 9-7 record, and are one win or an Atlanta Falcons loss away from clinching the NFC South and earning a home playoff game.
The biggest reason why the Buccaneers are where they are right now is because of their offense. Despite losing Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers last offseason, his replacement, Liam Coen, has done as good of a job as anyone could have possibly imagined running their offense.
The Buccaneers offense has been so good, in fact, to the point where Coen's name has surfaced in head coaching rumors. Coen didn't quite put those rumors to bed, but he did give Buccaneers fans some hope that he might not jump ship yet.
“I do believe I’m ready to do so. That is a dream. Does it have to happen when I’m 39 years old and having the best time coaching? No. But it is a goal," Coen said.
Coen believes he's ready to be a head coach, but is also having the best time as the offensive coordinator of the Bucs. It's a goal for him to be a head coach, but even while he feels that he's ready now, that doesn't mean he must pursue those openings now.
Liam Coen gives Buccaneers fans much-needed hope that he might stick around
Again, Coen did not say that he was fully against pursuing head coach vacancies, but he did leave the door open to him remaining in Tampa Bay even if he received head coaching interest by saying he does not have to become a head coach right now.
For Buccaneers fans, Coen staying would be the dream scenario. Nobody knew what to expect from their offense after losing Canales, but it's been even better under Coen's tutelage.
The Buccaneers rank fourth in the NFL in points per game (29.7), third in passing yards per game (252.6), and fourth in rushing yards per game (147.3). They're the only team in the NFL to rank in the top four in each of those statistics.
Yes, the Bucs do have a good amount of talent, but Baker Mayfield is having his best season by far, Chris Godwin has missed most of the season due to injury, Mike Evans missed time, and their leading rusher is a rookie, Bucky Irving, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Coen has gotten way more out of this Bucs team than anyone could've expected.
Coen staying put in the offensive coordinator role gives Bucs fans reason to believe that their offense can be among the league's best once again in 2025. With an improved defense, this team might be scary in the 2025 campaign.