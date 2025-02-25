Lions fans should petition Brad Holmes to reconsider stance on Myles Garrett trade

Four-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wants a trade out of Cleveland, and the Detroit Lions have been among the most popularly speculated destinations for his services.

Detroit fans would welcome the addition as it would finally give the Lions another elite pass-rusher to go with Aidan Hutchinson and Za'Darius Smith, assuming the latter is brought back. Smith was supposed to be the answer after being acquired at last season's trade deadline, but his four sacks in eight games were underwhelming, and the other side of the defensive line left much to be desired.

General manager Brad Holmes has made it known that Detroit wants to add pass-rushers this offseason, but based on his recent comments, a trade for Garrett might not be in the cards.

Here's Lions GM Brad Holmes on star pass rushers and why they're hard to acquire: pic.twitter.com/cqkvg8KUrb — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) February 25, 2025

Holmes has a point. Star pass-rushers are at a premium in the NFL, and teams will not be quick to give them up. And if they are available, the cost will be high. But the opportunity to add a player of Garrett's caliber to pair with Hutchinson, at minimum, is understandably hard to ignore.

Why Myles Garrett makes sense for the Lions

Imagine opponents having to line up with Garrett on one end and Hutchinson on the other. And then shift it around to find a way to put Garrett, Hutchinson, and Smith all on the field at once in obvious pass-rushing situations.

Detroit would instantly have one of the best pass-rushing tandems in a league that requires teams to get to the quarterback at a highly constant rate. Plus, Garrett is still just 29 years old and under contract for the next three seasons.

The Lions are also among the top 10 teams in cap space this offseason, and Holmes comes from an organization (the Rams) that made bold moves for the purposes of winning championships. Trading for Garrett would certainly fit that mold and could help put the Lions defense over the top.

Aside from the scenarios Holmes discusses above, the Browns have to be willing to deal Garrett. Sure, he has made an official trade request, but nothing says the Browns "must" honor it. And general manager Andrew Berry doesn't sound like he's too keen on the idea of trading his star defender.

Andrew Berry was asked how many teams have called about Myles Garrett: “It’s irrelevant to the situation because we don’t have interest in moving Myles.” pic.twitter.com/SoEXgUWv4a — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 25, 2025

But if the Browns do trade their star pass-rusher, Lions fans should implore Holmes to make the move. The Lions are championship contenders and need to seize the opportunities to add talent and deepen the roster when available.