Latest Lions rumors show surprising amount of disrespect to Hendon Hooker
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions are rather set at quarterback, as Jared Goff just signed a contract extension prior to the start of the regular season. Goff is the guy, and Dan Campbell will go down with the ship, even if he throws five interceptions in three quarters.
Detroit is far from perfect, but they are the NFC's No. 1 seed as of this writing. If the Lions have any needs, it's on the defensive end, especially at pass rusher. Aidan Hutchinson is out for the rest of the regular season, and trading for Za'Darius Smith only does so much.
However, rather than trying to solve what could be THE issue which keeps them from a Super Bowl, the Lions are instead reportedly infatuated with Daniel Jones. No, I am not joking.
Detroit Lions Daniel Jones interest makes no sense at all
Per reports, Jones wants playing time on a playoff contender. I don't see that happening in Detroit unless it's Week 18 and they've already clinched the conference. Alas, the Lions are interested in Jones and his potential.
Jones hasn't looked like a true starting quarterback in over a calendar year. Even when the Giants made the postseason and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round, there was an honest debate about whether Jones deserved a long-term extension. His detractors were right.
I don't see a role for Jones on the Lions. I'm sure Ben Johnson could find one, but wouldn't his time be better-suited fine-tuning the playbook and ensuring Detroit lives up to its lofty expectations? Not to mention, the Lions selected Hendon Hooker in 2023 for a reason. Surely they see something in him, or else he wouldn't be the primary backup to Goff.
Just a few days ago, Johnson spoke about how valuable Hooker has been, and why he doesn't let the Tennessee product throw more often in games.
"I think it’s invaluable for him, going out there, you’ve got the lights shining on you, you’ve got people looking at you, it’s not practice setting,” Johnson said. “Now we’re at a spot where he’s been able to get a few in games this year, and the challenge for me is I do want to get him some passes but also don’t want to be disrespectful to the opponent as well, so it’s kind of a balancing act when it comes to that.”
The fact Johnson even has a balancing act with Hooker is a great sign. It means Hooker is capable, and should Goff go down for any reason, the Lions wouldn't look lost on offense. Bringing in Jones, on the other hand, would disrupt everything.