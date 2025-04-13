Every LIV Golf player to win a major championship before and after joining

Bryson Dechambeau is in the final pairing of The Masters with Rory McIlroy. While the two golfers are in separate leagues, there are allowed to play in the same majors thanks to an agreement by the two sides. LIV features some of the biggest names in golf, such as Dechambeau, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and more.

LIV is funded primarily by Saudi Arabian sources. Thus, these golfers are receiving far more than they would on the PGA Tour, minus the major tournaments. Augusta alone has a $4 million purse, and that is rising by the year.

Unfortunately for the LIV Tour, their courses tend to be a bit more...friendly than PGA courses, especially as it pertains to majors. We'll get to that.

Every LIV Golf player to win a major since joining LIV

There have been some LIV golfers who won a major since joining the tour, but the list is slim. It's almost as if taking evil money has an impact on a man, but I will stop there. That list is two golfers, as only Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have won major championships since joining the LIV Tour. For the most part, the LIV is lacking in many departments, including construction and quality.

DeChambeau won the 2020 U.S. Open while a member of LIV, while Kopeka won the 2023 PGA Championship. The LIV Tour is frowned upon by PGA Tour members, but it's for the betterment of golf if the two tours collide, at least for certain events like major championships.

Every LIV Golf player to win a major in their entire career

Now, the list of golfers who won a PGA major championship prior to joining the LIV Tour is long. LIV targeted some of the best golfers on the PG Tour and offered the more money. I hardly blame them for taking that capital, although they ought to look into where that is coming from. It's not ideal. The likes of Mickelson, Johnson, Koepka, DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith has all won majors, but there will likely be more where that cam from as the years go by.

If you do a deep dive, LIV golfers have played an important part in the PGA Tour's recent history. That being said, a few members of the tour do not make up its majority. The likes of Tigers Woods and (cough) Rory McIlroy are incredibly involved in the players movement, with or without DeChambeau, hence the rivalry.