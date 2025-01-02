Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Mason Auman
What is there left to say about Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot this season? The Reds have been a team reborn since the Dutchman came to Merseyside, and show no signs of slowing down. Seemingly all of the pieces - with names like Gakpo, Gravenberch, Jones — that weren't quite fitting or functioning as they could in the 23/24 season, are operating with precision.
In their last league outing, Liverpool put five past West Ham — leaving London with three points and the chasing pack further behind. The goals were shared expansively - in the case of super-sub Diogo Jota, courtesy of some late-game Mo Salah generosity. The Egyptian, with a Premier League-leading 17 goals this season, netted once himself and assisted twice. While Luiz Diaz supplemented his goal tally, the headline scoring effort was that of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Amidst rampant talks regarding his future with (or without) his boyhood club, the homegrown hero scored from just outside the box — a screamer-turned-curler that left Alphonse Areola with little recourse after a friendly defensive deflection.
Liverpool are top of the table, with 45 points and a game in hand on trailing Arsenal. A win would see them on 48 points, still with a game in hand come Monday morning.
Can Manchester United test Slot's men at Anfield?
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are coming off a decidedly less fruitful evening against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Two goals, one each from Alexander Isak and Joelinton, was enough for a Magpies victory — United unable to pull even one back before full-time. To this point, their managerial mix-up has had no real effect on results, despite the general optimism about Amorim's potential future contributions to the club's rebuilding.
Sitting 14th in the table, with 22 points, means that the Red Devils are closer to the drop than they are to a European-qualifying spot. Suffice to say, United will be walking into Anfield under less-than-ideal circumstances on Sunday — as if there is any "ideal" circumstance for those lining up in view of the Kop.
The last time the two clubs met was for an early season fixture, on Sep. 1. Liverpool maintained what was, at the time, a perfect start for Arne Slot. Mohamed Salah was involved in all three of his side's scoring efforts, assisting Luiz Diaz twice and punching one home himself from a Dominik Szoboszlai pass after a blunder in the United midfield. Boos rang out in Old Trafford when the final whistle blew.
One of the few bright spots for Manchester United this season has been the performances of youngster Amad Diallo. They'll be looking for him to provide a spark with some individual brilliance when it matters.
Liverpool vs. Manchester United news, predicted lineup and score
Both clubs are, relatively speaking, in good shape heading into the weekend. Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool's first-choice defensive partner for van Dijk, could see some action on Sunday as he nears return from the knee injury that's ruled him out for weeks. And the Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai is eligible once again after serving a suspension in the Red's last outing for an accumulation of yellow cards. The most notable casualty for Liverpool is that of stalwart defensive utility Joe Gomez, who suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham. Otherwise, all of Slot's weapons will be available to him for the upcoming rivalry clash.
United will continue to miss Luke Shaw, the veteran defender having reportedly suffered something of a setback in his recovery from a serious leg injury. Victor Lindelöf, who is rumored to be up for sale now that the January transfer window is open, will also remain out after sustaining an injury in December, possibly reaggravating a groin problem he picked up during Nations League competition.
Liverpool predicted line up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Manchester United predicted line up: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Diallo, Fernandes, Højlund
Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United
How to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Location: Anfield — Liverpool, England
- Watch: NBC
Kickoff for the match is 11:30 a.m. ET, on Sunday, Jan. 5. The game will be broadcast exclusively on NBC.