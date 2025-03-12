Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. PSG?

Liverpool has been knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. The shootout followed a 1-1 aggregate scoreline across two legs. Arne Slot's side topped the league phase of the competition but now find themselves going out in the round of 16.

This is a huge disappointment for the Reds. However, they have an EFL Cup final to get ready for this weekend. Also, Liverpool is set to win the Premier League this season as they have a 15-point lead over Arsenal.

Liverpool–PSG Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Alisson Becker (GK): 5

Alisson was the hero in the away leg in Paris. However, he was involved in a mix-up with Ibrahima Konate that led to Ousmane Dembele scoring for PSG. Alisson did deny Barcola and Dembele after Liverpool had given the ball away. The goalkeeper conceded all four of PSG's penalties.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 5

Joao Neves tackled Alexander-Arnold, who was trying to dribble out from the back, which led to a chance for Bradley Barcola. Alexander-Arnold had a difficult night up against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, the full-back got forward when he could and hit the post. Unfortunately, Alexander-Arnold got injured and had to be replaced by Jarell Quansah in the second half.

Ibrahima Konate (CB): 5

Konate's communication with Alisson was off as he slid in and played the ball into the path of Dembele, who scored. The defender tried to make amends by driving forward and forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into making a save. Due to injury, Konate had to be replaced by Wataru Endo in extra time.

Virgil van Dijk (CB): 7

Van Dijk made some important tackles and blocks. However, after the game, he was seen speaking to PSG chiefs Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos. This has fuelled speculation that the defender could be joining the French side when his contract expires at Liverpool this summer.

Andy Robertson (LB): 5

Robertson was caught out by Barcola in the build up to Dembele's goal.

Midfielders

Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 5

Gravenberch once again struggled to dominate the midfield when up against PSG's superb attackers.

Alexis Mac Allister (CDM): 6

Mac Allister set up a chance for Mohamed Salah early on, but the Egyptian squandered the opportunity. However, Mac Allister was caught in possession, which resulted in a chance for Dembele. The Argentine produced a great cross from a corner that led to Luis Diaz getting a header on goal. Curtis Jones replaced Mac Allister, but the England midfielder saw his penalty saved by Donnarumma.

Dominik Szoboszlai (CAM): 6

Szoboszlai did put the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside. The hero of the first leg, Harvey Elliot, replaced Szoboszlai in extra time.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW): 5

Salah had a chance in just the fourth minute, but his effort was deflected wide off of Nuno Mendes. The winger was the only Liverpool player to score in the shootout. However, another poor showing against the French side will not do Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or any favors.

Diogo Jota (ST): 4

Jota did little and was replaced by Darwin Nunez after 73 minutes. Nunez saw his penalty saved by Donnarumma.

Luis Diaz (LW): 6

Diaz linked up well with his teammates and put some great crosses into the box. He also tested Donnarumma with a header from a corner. Cody Gakpo came on for Diaz in extra time.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez, 5/10

Jarell Quansah, 6/10

Curtis Jones, 5/10

Cody Gakpo, 6/10

Harvey Elliot, 6/10