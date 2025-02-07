Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Tottenham?
Tottenham Hotspur had a 1-0 lead over Liverpool going into this game. Surprisingly, Ange Postecoglou changed his gung-ho tactics and took a more defensive approach at Anfield. This did not pay off and Arne Slot's side still managed to go through 4-1 on aggregate.
This is a missed opportunity for Spurs to give themselves a chance to end their trophy drought — which stretches back to 2008. As for Liverpool, Slot just has to beat Newcastle United at Wembley to take home his first piece of silverware in English soccer.
Liverpool–Tottenham EFL Cup player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK): 6
Kelleher had a quiet evening as Spurs did not land a shot on target in the whole game. The goalkeeper did come close to being beaten by Heung-Min Son — who hit the crossbar. It would be harsh on Kelleher if Slot was to play Alisson ahead of him in the final.
Conor Bradley (RB): 8
With Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a hamstring injury, Bradley stepped in superbly and stormed forward to set up Dominik Szoboszlai's goal.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 8
Could have been sent off early on in the game if his elbow had connected with Richarlison's face. Van Dijk was able to keep the game ticking with his passing as Spurs offered little going forward. The defender then sealed the victory with a header from a corner.
Ibrahima Konate (CB): 7
Partnered Van Dijk well in keeping the Tottenham forwards at bay. However, Konate should have been better in possession.
Andy Robertson (LB): 7
Robertson has been criticised often this season. However, there could be no complaints about his performance against Spurs.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 7
Gravenberch did not have much defending to do as Spurs approached the game by sitting back. This allowed Gravenberch to be at the start of many of Liverpool's attacks. He came close to scoring when his effort from range hit the post.
Curtis Jones (CDM): 7
A reliable performance from Jones who was disciplined. Given how the game went, Jones could have offered more going forward. His replacement Alexis Mac Allister assisted Van Dijk's goal with an excellent delivery from a corner.
Dominik Szoboszlai (CAM): 8
Scored early on but it was ruled out for offside. Szoboszlai kept getting forward and was rewarded with his goal in the second half. If the Hungarian can provide performances like this week in, week out, then he will become an Anfield favorite.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 9
Provided an excellent cross with the outside of his foot to set up Cody Gakpo's opener. Salah then fired his penalty into the top corner. His passing in the final third was so good that he will be disappointed not to have got more assists. Hopefully for Liverpool, Salah's contract situation will not cause too much more of a distraction during the rest of the season.
Darwin Nunez (ST): 7
Linked up well with his Liverpool teammates and won the penalty which Salah converted. However, Nunez would have been expected to get on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 8
Finished superbly from Salah's cross. Gakpo's performances at Anfield are becoming legendary as he has now scored in seven consecutive home games. This was also his fifth in five EFL Cup games this season.
Substitutes
- Diogo Jota, 6/10
- Alexis Mac Allister, 7/10
- Harvey Elliot, N/A
- Luis Diaz, N/A
- Jarell Quansah, N/A