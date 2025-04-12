Lowest 72-hole score in Masters history: Best tournament score at Augusta

We've already seen plenty of records fall at The Masters this week, starting with ageless wonder Fred Couples firing a 1-under 71 at the 65 years old. But the history might keep on coming, at least if the start of the weekend is any indication.

Rory McIlroy started his third round much the way he finished his second, going 5-under through his first five holes on Saturday to take a three-shot lead at 11-under par. As you might imagine at a course this tough, that's pretty rarefied air — rarefied enough that, with a little help, McIlroy might have a shot at finishing among the very best performances in Masters history.

Of course, given Rory's history at Augusta and what a win this weekend would mean for him, he won't care about the number next to his name as long as it comes with a green jacket. But still: Just what is the record for the lowest 72-hole score in Masters history, and what are the odds that McIlroy could make a run at it if he keeps this up? Let's dive in.

Lowest 72-hole score at The Masters

The lowest score through 72 holes in the history of The Masters tournament belongs to none other than Dustin Johnson, who posted a blistering 20-under 268 en route to a five-shot win back in 2020. That bested the previous 72-hole record two strokes — but the circumstances surrounding it might be worthy of at least a slight asterisk.

That year's Masters were postponed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the tournament off of its customary place on the second weekend of April. Augusta instead held the tournament in November, without spectators in attendance, which obviously created quite a different vibe than usual. Not that it makes Johnson's feat less impressive; it's just that, between the lack of crowd atmosphere and the dramatic difference in weather and course conditions, it does feel slightly off to compare Johnson's score to those who did it in April.

Lowest 72-hole score at The Masters held in April

If we limit ourselves to just Masters that were held at their traditional point in the spring, we have ourselves a two-way tie at the top: Both Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015 posted 18-under 270s on their way to commanding wins.

Woods' performance remains one of the most iconic in the history of the sport; he took a nine-shot lead into Sunday, becoming both the youngest (at 21 years old) and the first non-white champion in Masters history. Spieth was 21 himself when he led wire-to-wire in 2015, announcing himself as the next big thing on golf's grandest stage.

Does McIlroy, or anyone else, have a shot at catching that number, much less Johnson's? With Rory playing with such confidence, plus names like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau lurking, we wouldn't rule it out, although it would take a Herculean effort on Sunday.