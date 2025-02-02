Insane Luka Doncic trade to Lakers had everyone thinking Shams was hacked: Best memes, tweets
The sports world was fast asleep — until it wasn’t. The NBA’s biggest bombshell in years dropped in the dead of the night, sending social media into chaos. Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. Luka Doncic to the Lakers.
Say what? Shams Charania had to have been hacked. There's no way this happened, right? Oh, but it did. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks have indeed agreed to an earth-shattering trade that initially seemed unreal.
Here’s how the full trade played out:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive:
- Luka Doncic
- Maxi Kleber
- Markieff Morris
Dallas Mavericks Receive:
- Anthony Davis
- Max Christie
- 2029 First-Round Draft Pick
Utah Jazz Receive:
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Two 2025 Second-Round Draft Picks
The word spread so fast that folks ran to their devices, checked the stories, and immediately hit send with their instant reaction, including Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who is currently preparing for Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes, Dirk Nowitzki and more couldn't believe Luka Doncic trade
And if that's not shattering enough, neither LeBron James nor Luka had any idea about this. Charania reported that James had no idea this was coming, Anthony Davis had no idea this was, and even Doncic is still stunned about this trade. If that doesn't tell you all you need to know, what else can?
The thought of Luka Doncic should be unthinkable, especially for Dallas. He’s young, a perennial MVP candidate, and already one of the most gifted offensive players in the league. Giving him up — especially for a player with as many durability concerns as Anthony Davis — raises serious questions about Dallas’ long-term vision.
If the Mavericks were desperate to build around Kyrie Irving, this is an extreme way to do it. While AD is a good defender, his offensive game is inconsistent, and his injury history is a massive red flag. Meanwhile, Dallas just handed the Lakers the type of star they’ve been searching for post-LeBron. Why would any franchise willingly send away their future for such a risky gamble? Where are the hard-hitting sports writers Randy Galloway and Tim Cowlishaw when you need them to rip a move like this?
Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison says he believes that defense wins championships when asked about trading Luka. That is nothing short of cold. Again, expecting Anthony Davis to do anything defensively at this point consistently is wishful thinking. Would it be better than what Luka has done in Dallas? Probably, but Luka's offense cannot be replicated, and it had a significant role in getting Dallas to the NBA finals before they ran into the buzzsaw that was the Boston Celtics and their defense.
On the other hand, this move signals that the Lakers are likely preparing for a post-LeBron world. Instead of scrambling to find a new face of the franchise when James eventually leaves, they’ve secured a young superstar who can lead them for the next decade. Long story short, it appears the Lakers got the better end of this deal, but to have their two superstars stunned by the deal and unaware of something like this going down means there's trouble in Hollywood.
Only time will tell who truly won this deal, but one thing is sure: the NBA will never be the same. The Mavericks have made a move that could haunt them for years. The Lakers, meanwhile, pulled off yet another shocker, and likely, it won't be vetoed like the Chris Paul scenario many years ago. As fans process the shock, one question remains — who’s waking up to a potentially bright future, and who's waking up to regret? Depends on whom you ask.