Magic's biggest offseason target will be exactly the player you think

The Orlando Magic undoubtedly need to upgrade their shooting this offseason. One player who has constantly been linked to the Magic is Anfernee Simons. Recently, The Stein Line confirmed these speculations, listing Simons as a target for the Magic this summer. Let's dive into why Simons' possible fit with the Magic.

Anfernee Simons is a name to watch for the Orlando Magic, per @TheSteinLine



“As a new offseason beckons, another Trail Blazer has been increasingly projected as an Orlando target: Lillard's former Blazers backcourt mate Anfernee Simons. The 25-year-old is an Orlando native who… pic.twitter.com/BcIZLdxIk0 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 5, 2025

Anfernee Simons is a logical offseason target for the Magic

Simons has spent his entire seven-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers. In Portland, Simons has become an elite shooter and high-level volume scorer. This past season, Simons averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc on 8.5 attempts per game.

The Magic ranked 30th in 3-point shooting, so adding more shooting is a top priority this offseason. Furthermore, the Magic simply need more scoring options outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Simons can also take the ball-handling duties away from Paolo, Franz, and Jalen Suggs. These roster flaws were on full display throughout the playoffs and regular season. Adding a perimeter player with shooting, creation, and playmaking skills would be the perfect remedy. Simons, being an Orlando native adds fuel to the fire.

It's worth noting that Simons isn't a perfect player; he is one of the league's worst defensive players, ranking in the fifth percentile for defensive estimated plus-minus. However, Orlando posted the second-best defensive rating in the league and has the personnel to mask Simons' flaws. The backcourt pairing of Simons and Suggs would be an ideal fit, especially considering Suggs' elite defense.

With two big do-it-all wings who have a knack for shot creation, the Magic are trying to build something similar to the Boston Celtics. While the Magic have the foundation of this with Paolo, Franz, and elite defense, they sorely need shooting, which is arguably the most crucial aspect of the Celtics' success. Simons would solve this problem and give the Magic a legitimate core four. In addition to perfectly fitting Orlando's needs at 25 (26 by next season), Simons fits their timeline. From all angles, targeting Simons is a no-brainer for the Magic.

A Simons-Magic trade is realistic

The Blazers may look to trade Simons this offseason to make room for Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and possibly another guard they draft. Even if they don't actively shop Simons, if a team wows them with an offer, they'll surely accept it.

With intriguing young players such as Anthony Black and Tristan Da Silva, along with eight first-round picks from 2025-2031, including two this year, the Magic are armed with the assets needed to pull off this trade. Johnathan Isaac might have to be included to make the salaries work. Ultimately, Simons would be an ideal fit for the Magic, and they could make one of the best offers for him this offseason.