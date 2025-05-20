Magic are eyeing proven scorers and these names could be in play

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said he doesn’t think “anything’s off the table” during his exit interview heading into a pivotal offseason.

The Magic haven’t won a playoff series since 2010, and patience is ostensibly running thin. Weltman adamantly declared the front office will begin “looking at the world through more of a win-now lens.” The goal is to add “proven offensive help” and address Orlando’s most glaring need that has haunted them for years.

“... clearly, we need to get better offensively. Clearly, we need to shoot the ball better,” Weltman said.

Welp. It can’t get much more straightforward than that. Orlando sounds prepared to aggressively pursue adding perimeter scoring alongside their young star wing duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony suggests Weltman’s comments “might signal a willingness to part with one or both” of Orlando’s 2025 first-round picks (Nos. 16 and 25 overall).

Below, I ranked eight players the Magic should be prepared to target this summer on a 1-5 scale based on the following three factors:

Fit: Can said player(s) maximize Banchero and Wagner? Practicality: How realistic is it that said player(s) gets moved? Win-win: Does Orlando have a package that satisfies its trade partners' needs?

8. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers – 4 for fit, 5 for practicality, 4 for win-win

Simons has been linked to the Magic for some time now, and recent intel suggests that remains the case. From a timeline standpoint (turning 26 in June), he's an ideal running mate alongside Banchero and Wagner. His skill set as an efficient high-volume movement shooter who can also create off the dribble complements them. Moreover, Orlando can help Portland clear up its backcourt logjam and let Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe run the show.

Like most players mentioned in this column, Simons has glaring defensive shortcomings that the Magic are equipped to mask. Nonetheless, between that, his lack of consistent ability to playmake for others and looming extension talks, other options are more intriguing. This doesn't feel like a move that will vault Orlando into Eastern Conference contention, albeit impactful.

7. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies – 3 for fit, 1 for practicality, 1 for win-win

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman emphatically shut down the notion that Morant could become available this summer. But even if Memphis shopped him, one of the NBA's most polarizing talents wouldn't mesh well with Banchero and Wagner.

Morant is a top-tier athlete and an excellent facilitator. But he's a career 31.6 percent three-point shooter, turnover-prone and a defensive liability. Also, what does Orlando have to offer Memphis to part ways with someone who was once in the "next face of the league" conversation?

6. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers – 5 for fit, 1 for practicality, 1 for win-win

Harden would give the Magic everything they need offensively. He's a table-setter who can take ball-handling responsibilities from Wagner/Banchero or play off them as a capable catch-and-shoot threat. The Beard could also seamlessly lead lineups without them, which should appeal to Orlando, knowing what happened when they each missed significant time last season.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank has made it quite clear that Harden will be on the roster in 2025-26. Yet, the three-time scoring champion and two-time assists leader has a player option for next season and will be 36. A trade is the next logical pivot point if they can't find common ground on an extension.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer wants to fill seats in his Intuit Dome, so the Clippers presumably would command a haul that keeps them competitive. The Magic don't have anyone who will excite fans and spark ticket sales.

5. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics – 2 for fit, 2 for practicality, 2 for win-win

If you want to argue that Boston's best course of action post-Jayson Tatum Achilles tear is running it back, that's fine with me. But given that the Celtics' payroll projects to exceed an unprecedented $500 million, they should at least consider moving on from the 2024 Finals MVP.

Orlando can help Boston clear its books to retool around Tatum once he's fully healthy. The Magic also have all their first-round picks moving forward and a valuable 2026 swap with the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. Plus, they have young players on team-friendly contracts in guard Anthony Black and big man Wendell Carter Jr., who could be Jrue Holiday/Kristaps Porziņģis successors.

4. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks – 5 for fit, 2 for practicality, 2 for win-win

NBA insider Marc Stein has already identified the Magic as a potential suitor for Young if the Hawks' incoming regime wants a fresh start ($). He highlighted exactly why it'd be an ideal move for the Magic, but how does it benefit Atlanta?

Atlanta has a promising, youthful core around Young in Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Most Improved Player of the Year Dyson Daniels. Does resetting help them? Probably not.

It's not like division rivalries are prevalent in the Association, but can the Hawks stomach facing Young (at least) four times annually? Sending him to their Southeast foe to thrive in Orlando would put that question to the test.

3. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers – 5 for fit, 4 for practicality, 3 for win-win

Ty Jerome likely priced himself out of Cleveland's range, considering the Cavs currently project to be a second apron team next season. Their second-round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers highlighted a lack of depth. Knowing this, flipping Garland for multiple cheaper players makes sense.

Recouping some draft capital after sending three first-rounders and two swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell may interest Cleveland, too. And thus, the ideal Magic-Cleveland swap was born. But does this year's top seed in the Eastern Conference want to help one of its competitors?

2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns – 5 for fit, 2 for practicality, 3 for win-win

A Durant-Suns breakup feels inevitable this offseason, and he'd fit in with the Magic's group of tall, long players. A near 7-footer who can put the ball on the floor and score at will from anywhere on the floor, KD helps Orlando tremendously offensively. He does so while giving them another plus defender who doesn't compromise their identity under head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Does Durant want to finish his career in a small-market city like Orlando? Does Phoenix want Orlando's assets? These questions derail what's an otherwise fun idea.

1. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets – 5 for fit, 3 for practicality, 2 for win-win

The Hornets have reportedly shown "no interest" in dealing Ball ($), though the tea leaves suggest otherwise. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto says rival execs are "monitoring" the flashy floor general's availability. His own brother, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, recently predicted Charlotte will re-route him to the Clippers this offseason.

Regardless, Ball joining forces with Banchero and Wagner is a dream pairing. There aren't many 6-foot-7 point guards who can pass and shoot at the level the one-time All-Star does. He has a unique blend of physical traits and skills that are virtually impossible to find. However, the Hornets haven't been able to maximize him. The front office that drafted him isn't in charge in Charlotte now; could they try to offload the remaining four years of his max contract?

