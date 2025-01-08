Magic fans finally get the Paolo Banchero injury update they’ve been waiting for
By Lior Lampert
At long last, Orlando Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero is reportedly set to make his highly anticipated return to the court from a torn oblique.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Banchero is "expected to" be available for one of Orlando's upcoming back-to-back homestand contests against the Milwaukee Bucks or Minnesota Timberwolves. In recent days, the 22-year-old has been slowly ramping up his conditioning in preparation for a comeback -- and the time has finally come.
Charania has since followed up on his initial intel, adding that Banchero will "likely" return the latter of the two games (versus the Bucks). In other words, the Orlando faithful won't have to wait much longer to see the standout wing in action.
Banchero has been out of the lineup since Oct. 30. He was initially expected to be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. However, the Magic ostensibly erred cautiously with their franchise centerpiece, considering his absence nearly doubled the original timeline. Regardless, the team has impressively stayed afloat near the top of the Eastern Conference, posting a 19-14 record sans him.
Orlando has scraped by without Banchero due to their incredible stopping unit. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder have posted a better defensive rating than the Magic during this stretch (106.3). Outscoring opponents has been a struggle, but limiting them surely hasn't.
Fortunately, Banchero is one of the NBA's best scorers. His imminent reinstallation into the Magic starting five and as the offensive focal point will provide a massive boost for a squad lacking bucket-getters.
Before going down, Banchero got off to a blistering start to the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 29 points, 8.8. rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games. Hopefully, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick can pick up where he left off.
Sitting at 22-16 and fourth in the East, Banchero solidifies Orlando's status among the conference's elite.