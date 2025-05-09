Man United player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Athletic Bilbao?

Mason Mount has had a frustrating time at Manchester United due to injuries and a lack of form. However, the former Chelsea player scored a brace against Athletic Bilbao to help seal United a place in the Europa League final. They will play Tottenham Hotspur at the San Mamés Stadium on May 21.

Manchester United Europa League player ratings vs. Athletic Bilbao

Below, we're rating the Man United players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Andre Onana (GK): 6

Onana was mostly untroubled but did concede Mikel Jauregizar's effort from range.

Victor Lindelof (CB): 6

Lindelof was solid, and the Swede came off late for the 18-year-old Harry Amass.

Harry Maguire (CB): 5

Maguire's passing was a bit wayward at times. One misplaced pass led to Athletic Club's opener. As the linchpin of United's defence, Maguire should have done a better job of organising the backline.

Leny Yoro (CB): 8

Yoro was not afraid to put his body on the line to block efforts from the Bilbao players. Yoro was also instrumental in setting up Mount's first goal. He was also involved in the build-up to Rasmus Hojlund's tap-in.

Midfielders

Noussair Mazraoui (RM): 5

Mazraoui's sloppy play gifted a chance to Álex Berenguer, who should have scored. Luke Shaw came on for Macraoui after 62 minutes and kept the ball well.

Casemiro (CM): 7

Casemiro looked off the pace at times, the 33-year-old is showing his age. However, he did allow Manuel Ugarte to get forward, though. The Brazilian also scored with a header from Bruno Fernandes' set-piece. Kobbie Mainoo replaced Cesmeiro in the 81st minute.

Manuel Ugarte (CM): 7

Playing alongside Casemiro and with his team holding a comfortable advantage, Ugarte was able to drive forward with the ball. He also defended well and made some key interceptions. Mount replaced Ugarte and went on to secure the win with his brace.

Patrick Dorgu (LM): 7

Dorgu took the ball off Fernandes' toes and scuffed a good opportunity to score. However, he did link up well with Alejandro Garnacho and played an excellent through ball to him. The Dane was also involved in setting up his countryman, Hojlund, to score.

Forwards

Bruno Fernandes (CAM): 7

Fernandes was playing in an advanced position but still got back to help out defensively. He should have demanded that Dorgu leave Garnacho's crossed ball for him, as the Portuguese has been in fine goalscoring form recently. Fernandes set up Casemiro's goal from a free-kick.

Alejandro Garnacho (CAM): 6

Garnacho was unselfish as he was often looking for a pass instead of shooting himself. The Argentine did miss a great opportunity to score with a chip. Amad Diallo came on for Garnacho and created opportunities for his teammates and set up Hojlund's goal.

Rasmus Hojlund (CF): 7

Hojlund often looked isolated, but he did score a tap-in, which should be a boost to his confidence.

Substitutes

Luke Shaw, 7/10

Mason Mount, 9/10

Amad Diallo, 7/10

Harry Amass, N/A