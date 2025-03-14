Manchester United player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Real Sociedad?

Manchester United secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. This was United's first match since the proposed plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium were announced.

The scoreline was 1-1 going into this game, making it a nervy start for United. Ruben Amorim's side's only chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season is winning the Europa League. In the next round, they will face Olympique Lyonnais.

Manchester United Europa League player ratings vs. Real Sociedad

Below, we're rating the Man United players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Andre Onana (GK): 6

Onana conceded Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty, which the goalkeeper went the wrong way on. However, apart from that, Onana was not called into action very often.

Noussair Mazraoui (CB): 7

Mazraoui slotted back into defence comfortably after playing right-midfield against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 6

De Lift brought down Oyarzabal in the box and gave away Sociedad's penalty. The United defender was also booked for this foul. However, the Dutchman still produced a very solid performance.

Ayden Heaven (CB): 7

Heaven produced a commanding performance in what was just the 18-year-old's third game for United.

Midfielders

Diogo Dalot (RM): 8

He started the move that led to Bruno Fernandes's hat-trick goal. Dalot then sealed the victory with a powerful strike from a Rasmus Hojlund pass.

Casemiro (CM): 8

Just like in the first leg, Casemiro controlled the game with his excellent passing. Toby Collyer came on for the midfielder in the 78th minute.

Bruno Fernandes (CM): 9

Scored two penalties and linked up very well with his teammates in attacking areas. Fernandes's deliveries from set-pieces were also excellent. He completed his hat-trick with a fine finish from a swift counter-attack.

Patrick Dorgu (LM): 8

Dorgu fired a volley from a Fernandes corner over the bar. The Dane also won United's second penalty, which Fernandes also scored. Dorgu was also taken down by Jon Aramburu, which resulted in the Sociedad player being sent off.

Forwards

Joshua Zirkzee (CAM): 8

Zikzee caused Sociedad many problems with his tricky dribbling and set up a great chance for Hojlund. The winger also tested Alex Remiro with an effort from the edge of the box. Zikzee's through ball to Dorgu also resulted in Aramburu being shown a red card. Christian Eriksen replaced Zikzee late on.

Alejandro Garnacho (CAM): 8

Garnacho linked up very well with Dorgu on the left flank. The Argentine also set up Fernandes's hat-trick goal with an excellent through ball.

Rasmus Hojlund (CF): 8

Igor Zubeldia brought Hojlund down in the box, and Fernandes dispatched the resulting penalty. However, Hojlund then missed a sitter to give United the lead. He was unselfish at times and assisted Dalot's goal that secured the victory.

Substitutes

Toby Collyer, 6/10