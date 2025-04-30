Athletic Club vs. Manchester United: Predicted lineups, team news and Europa League score prediction

The semi-final first legs of the Europa League get underway this week, with Athletic Bilbao playing Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur facing Bodø/Glimt.

Europa League or bust for Manchester United

United are currently 14th in the Premier League, so they cannot qualify for the Champions League via their domestic division. However, they would earn a place in European soccer's most prestigious competition by winning the Europa League.

Ruben Amorim's side played out a thriller in the quarter-finals, where they defeated Olympique Lyonnais 7-6 on aggregate. It looked like the French side would be going through, but three late goals by Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire won it for the Red Devils.

Despite their heroics in the Europa League, it has been back to reality for United in the Premier League. Since defeating Lyon, United has lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers and then drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth.

Athletic Bilbao could play at home in the final

If Athletic Bilbao needs any more motivation about making it to the final of the Europa League, their home stadium, the San Mamés, will be hosting it. However, Ernesto Valverde's side cannot get ahead of themselves as they need to get past United first.

Athletic are currently fourth in La Liga, so they are on course to qualify for the Champions League through their division. They beat Rangers in the quarter-finals, but United should pose as greater British opposition than the Scottish side.

Team news and predicted lineups

There were concerns that Nico Williams was to miss this game through injury. However, the Spanish international is set to start against United.

Athletic Bilbao predicted lineup: Simon, De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche, Jauregizar, De Gallaretta, I Williams, Sancet, N Williams, Sannadi

Ruben Amorim will likely field a similar team to the one that drew with Bournemouth last weekend.

Man United predicted lineup: Onana, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Dorgu, Casemiro, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Historical context and prediction

The two sides last met during the 2011/12 season, when Marcelo Bielsa's Athletic side beat Sir Alex Ferguson's United 5-3 on aggregate. This was despite the Red Devils boasting the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand in their roster. The current Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, was also captaining Athletic then.

United have only beaten Athletic once in four meetings, with the Spanish side winning the other three. The Red Devils managed to get the better of Athletic back in 1957 when the Champions League was still known as the European Cup. Dennis Viollet was one of United's scorers that day, and he went on to be the top goalscorer in the competition that campaign.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Man United

United will take on Athletic Bilbao at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.