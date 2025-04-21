Victor Osimhen to Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund was struggling with confidence in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday. He has scored just three goals, with one assist in 28 Premier League games this season, and Ruben Amorim's side needs a proven goalscorer.

Africafoot has revealed (translated from French), "an agreement has already been signed between (Victor) Osimhen and Manchester United with a view to a transfer in the summer of 2025, information revealed by a member of his entourage."

Osimhen has scored 29 goals, along with six assists, in 34 games in all competitions for Galatasaray this season. The Süper Lig is not considered one of the strongest European divisions. However, Osimhen has found the back of the net 65 times in 108 Serie A matches for his parent club Napoli.

Aston Villa could sign Marcus Rashford permanently

Aston Villa are in form at the right time in the Premier League season, with five wins in their last five games. Should this run continue, Villa could still qualify for the Champions League for a second successive campaign.

Villa have a very strong squad, but two of their best forwards, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, are only on loan at the club. Unai Emery has said that it will be difficult to sign Rashford permanently, but they do have the option to buy the player from Manchester United.

According to the Daily Star, "United are considering a shock swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins."

Watkins could be a very good option for United if they do not get Victor Osimhen. However, the player may be reluctant to go to Old Trafford as so many forwards struggle at the club. Watkins has scored 16 goals, with 13 assists in 48 games in all competitions this season, but he was frustrated not to start for Villa in either of their games against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League recently.

Rashford will be hoping his form at Villa, which has included three goals with six assists in 16 games for the club, will earn him a move to a top European team such as Barcelona. However, if Villa again make it into the Champions League, then a permanent move to the Birmingham side could be the best place for him.

Luis Guilherme linked with Southampton

Luis Guilherme's first season with West Ham United has been a complete disaster. The 19-year-old forward has played 11 Premier League games without scoring or making an assist. Guilherme could benefit from playing in a lower division than English soccer's top flight.

The Sun has reported that "Southampton will try to tempt young Brazilian right-winger Luis Guilherme away from West Ham... There could be a loan or even a swap deal involving current Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale."

England international Ramsdale will not want to be playing in the Championship next season with Southampton. The Hammers could do with a new goalkeeper as Alphonse Areola and Lukas Fabianski have shared the role this campaign.