Premier League rumors: Sancho to Dortmund, Guler to Villa, Rigg to West Ham

Premier League rumors: Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is not enjoying his best season on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United. He has scored just twice, with four assists in 24 Premier League matches. The winger has also not been involved in a goal contribution in the division in any of his last nine matches. The Blues have a deal to buy Sancho in the summer, but there have been rumors that they may pay a penalty fee not to sign him.

Sancho has not been able to cut it in the Premier League. However, he shone in his first spell at Borussia Dortmund and on loan at the club last season, where they made it to the Champions League final. Therefore, it is no surprise that Sancho wants to return to Dortmund.

Bild has reported that it is Sancho's "dream" to go back to Dortmund, but Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the player.

Dortmund may be Sancho's former club and a place where he knows he will be able to settle easily. However, a transfer to Leverkusen would make more sense from a soccer perspective. Xabi Alonso's side are currently second in the Bundesliga and should have Champions League soccer next season.

Aston Villa interested in Arda Guler

Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio's loan signings this year have boosted Aston Villa. However, it remains to be seen if Unai Emery's side will be able to permanently sign either player. Therefore, other talented players from Europe's top clubs are now being linked with a move to Villa Park. This includes Real Madrid and Türkiye star Arda Guler, who Arsenal are also interested in.

Villa's managing director Monchi spoke about Guler to Radio Marca (translated from Spanish): "I know him well because he's a player that every sporting director has followed in his career in Türkiye. He's a player who met several requirements and could be attractive to Aston Villa because we were looking for that position."

Carlo Ancelotti has used the 20-year-old sparingly at Real Madrid this season. Guler has made just 18 La Liga appearances, scoring once and providing three assists. Therefore, for his development, Guler should leave Los Blancos and go to a club where he will play regularly.

Chris Rigg linked with West Ham United

Sunderland has one of the rising stars in English soccer, 17-year-old Chris Rigg. This season, the midfielder has scored four goals, with one assist in 34 Championship games for the Black Cats. Therefore, it is no surprise that the England U19 international is now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to The Guardian, "West Ham are lining up a move for the Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg. Tottenham have also tracked the 17-year-old but West Ham have put themselves in a strong position to advance their interest."

Moving to West Ham should be a better option for Rigg than Tottenham. The Hammers now have Graham Potter in charge, who is known for giving young players a chance. We also do not know who the Spurs manager will be next season, Ange Postecoglou is under increasing pressure, with the club 14th in the Premier League.