Man United player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. FCSB?
Manchester United finished their Europa League group phase undefeated after beating FCSB 2-0. With five back-to-back victories and three draws, United are the only team in the tournament yet to suffer a defeat.
United have been poor in the Premier League this season — where they are currently 12th. However, credit must go to the squad for how they have performed in Europe so far in this campaign. The Red Devils are a heavy favorite to win the Europa League.
Man United–FCSB Europa League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Man United players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Altay Bayindir (GK): 7
Bayinidir kept a clean sheet in his second successive Europa League start but he was not called into action often as United dominated the game. The Turkiye international has established himself as United's goalkeeper for cup competitions so should next feature for their FA Cup match with Leicester City on February 7.
Noussair Mazraoui (CB): 7
Mazraoui was solid playing back in the center of defence after being used further forward in recent matches.
Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 7
FCSB caused De Ligt very few problems on the night. The team that used to be called Steaua Bucharest were wasteful when they did get into good positions. However, De Ligt did allow Daniel Birligea to get a shot off from range — which struck the crossbar.
Lisandro Martinez (CB): 7
Martinez was able to contribute going forward with his excellent passing.
Midfielders
Diogo Dalot (RM): 8
Dalot started on the right but switched to the left flank in the second half. He then scored United's opener when tapping in from a Kobbie Mainoo cross.
Toby Collyer (CDM): 6
Kept the ball well but was taken off at halftime. Amad Diallo came on for him to change the system and give Ruben Amorim's side more of an attacking threat.
Bruno Fernandes (CDM): 7
Fernades is developing into a great option for United in the defensive-midfield role. He still got forward at times and hit the bar from range. Fernandes' passing was excellent, but he did miss a great opportunity to score late on.
Tyrell Malacia (LM): 5
Malacia is getting into the habit of being taken off at the break. The Dutch player needs to offer more going forward if he is to get more minutes for United. He missed a good chance and was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho — who hit the post and then set up Mainoo's goal that sealed the victory.
Forwards
Christian Eriksen (CAM): 7
Played his part in the build-up to Dalot's goal with a great header which put Mainoo through. Eriksen's passing was key to United's attacks.
Kobbie Mainoo (CAM): 8
Mainoo was selected to play a more attacking role than usual and adapted brilliantly. He set up Dalot to score and then slotted the ball into the net to seal the victory. These moments will help fans forget the missed chance he squandered early on in the game.
Rasmus Hojlund (CF): 6
Hojlund has a great record in the Europa League this season — where he has scored five times. However, he was average against FCSB and did not add to his goal tally. He will be criticised for not scoring but his work off the ball where he creates space often goes unnoticed.
Substitutes
- Alejandro Garnacho, 8/10
- Amad Diallo, 7/10
- Leny Yoro, 7/10
- Casemiro, 6/10
- Joshua Zirkzee, 6/10