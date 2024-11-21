Manchester City vs. Tottenham: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The standout fixture of this weekend's Premier League games is Manchester City's home tie against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester City's poor run of form
Manchester City have lost four successive games in all competitions. This has never happened to Pep Guardiola in his managerial career. However, the City boss is not giving up and has even agreed to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.
City do need to turn their form around if they are to keep up with Liverpool in the Premier League title race. The Reds are currently leading the division — ahead of Guardiola's side by five points.
Can Tottenham beat City again?
Tottenham have already beaten City this season — Ange Postecoglou's side won 2-1 in the EFL Cup. That was a home game for Spurs, and Guardiola fielded many fringe players for the fixture. It will be a far greater task to defeat City in the Premier League at the Etihad this Saturday.
Spurs have been inconsistent in the league recently — having won two and lost three of their last five games in the division. They even lost 2-1 to recently promoted Ipswich Town in their last game. The north London side are currently 10th in the Premier League but only three points off Chelsea — who are third.
Team news and predicted lineups
Matheus Nunes got City's goal in their defeat to Spurs earlier this season. However, he along with Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Manuel Akanji are all injured.
Man City predicted lineup: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Kovacic, Foden, Sliva, Savinho, Haaland
Postecoglou will likely make changes to his side that lost to Ipswich last time out. James Maddison could come back into the side.
Tottenham predicted lineup: Vicario, Porro, Dragusin, Romero, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Solanke, Son
Historical context and prediction
Tottenham last won at the Etihad back in 2022 — when Harry Kane scored the winner in a match that finished 3-2. City have home advantage this weekend and they will be on a high with Guardiola agreeing to stay at the club. Therefore, City should end their losing streak by defeating Spurs 2-0.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham
City play Tottenham at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23. The match will be televised on NBC, Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).