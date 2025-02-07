Manchester City vs. Leyton Orient: Predicted lineups, team news and FA Cup score prediction
Manchester City lost in the FA Cup final to Manchester United last season. However, they have a chance to go one better in this campaign — in what is now their best chance of silverware. Pep Guardiola's side are out of the EFL Cup, they are now 15 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League and face a tricky playoff fixture in the Champions League against Real Madrid.
Time for City to rest their key players
Man City has a very busy schedule in February. They have tough Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. These could be crucial ties in City's bid to finish in the top four. Guardiola's side also has to play Real Madrid across two legs in the Champions League.
This weekend they play Leyton Orient of League One in the fourth round of the FA Cup. City should breeze past Orient as they did in an 8-0 win against Salford City in the previous round. Therefore, Guardiola should pick a second-string lineup against the east London side.
Orient are going for promotion
Cup runs are fantastic for teams in the lower leagues. However, Orient's focus will be on promotion from League One to the Championship this season. They are currently sixth in the division — which is the final playoff place.
This weekend's game will be a great test for Richie Wellens' side. He will field a strong lineup as they do not want to be embarrassed by City. Orient will try to give a good account of themselves. They could cause an upset as Guardiola's side have been vulnerable at times this season. If Orient go out, then they can just focus on the rest of their League One campaign.
Team news and predicted lineups
Guardiola will field a similar team to the one that faced Salford. He can rest some of his key men and give a chance to fringe players to impress.
Man City predicted lineup: Ortega, Akanji, Simpson-Pusey, Kushanov, Nunes, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish, Foden, Savinho, Marmoush
Wellens is a former United player, so he would love to get one of their rivals, Man City.
Leyton Orient predicted lineup: Keeley, Galbraith, Cooper, Happe, Currie, Pratley, Brown, Markanday, Donley, Abdulai, Kelman
Historical context and prediction
Orient have played City six times in their history. The Citizens have won five of their meetings, one ended in a draw and the O's have won just once. That win for Orient was back in 1964, though.
City should win comfortably but Orient will likely do a better job than Salford did. Therefore, Wellens' side might only lose 4-0.
How to watch Man City vs. Leyton Orient
City play Orient at 07:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.