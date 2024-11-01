Manchester United vs. Chelsea: predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Matt Purdue
At approximately 5:39 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey’s seismographs detected a global tremor. After careful investigation, the epicenter of the temblor was found to be southwest of the center of Manchester, England — specifically on Matt Busby Way.
It was the sound of tens of thousands of Manchester United faithful breathing a gigantic sigh of relief after the Red Devils’ 5-2 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, officially signaling the end of the Erik Ten Hag era.
Now come the serious questions. Was Man United’s victory a singular release of joy and verve, or the true sign of a brighter future? Will interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy even be on the touchline when United face Chelsea Sunday? (Kickoff time and viewing details below.) Will Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim be installed in time?
Despite the current good vibes at Old Trafford, the reality is the club is still a mess. They are mired in 14th place in the table, and their points total is as close to the relegation zone as it is to fourth-place Aston Villa.
In the Premier League, they’ve won just three times — and those wins came against ninth-place Brentford, 10th-place Fulham and last-place Southampton.
On the bright side for United, Alejandro Garnacho finally seems somewhat comfortable wearing the mantle of star. He’s played well in four of his last five matches, with a goal against Brentford on Oct. 19 and a goal and assist against Leicester in the Carabao Cup.
In United’s 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Oct. 24, the 20-year-old managed just two shots but helped his team in other ways. He completed 85 percent of his 20 passes and won seven of his 12 ground duels.
Chelsea and Cole Palmer riding high
Garnacho will need to be at the top of his game against a vigorous Chelsea side that has won eight of 10 in all competitions. They sit fifth in the table, one point behind Aston Villa and Arsenal.
In their last Premier League outing against Newcastle, in the 18th minute, the Blues’ Cole Palmer recorded a hockey assist on a beautiful long pass to a streaking Pedro Neto, who slid the ball across to Nicolas Jackson for the breakaway goal.
After Newcastle tied it, Palmer again came to the fore. Just after halftime, he picked up the ball near the halfway line, drove into the box and fired a guided missile past Nick Pope for the go-ahead goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win.
Just three days later, Blues’ manager Enzo Maresca rotated his squad against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and lost 2-0.
Palmer has been a revelation this season. The 22-year old has seven goals and five assists in 11 matches.
Team news, predicted lineups and score
Man United come into this match outmanned and outgunned. They will be without Antony, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.
Maguire, Mainoo and Mount have started a combined 12 Premier League games this season. Malacia has been out for 18 months but has been training with the first team. Shaw hasn’t played since July.
Left back Noussair Mazraoui suffered a knee injury against West Ham on Oct. 27, and his availability is still in doubt.
Manchester United predicted lineup: Onana, Dalot, de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Holjund
Chelsea have only lost once away from Stamford Bridge in the Premiership this season. Don’t expect them to lose another one Sunday.
Chelsea predicted lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Predicted score: Chelsea 3, Man United 1
How to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Kickoff time is 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3. The game can be viewed on USA Network.