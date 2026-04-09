Masters 2026 tee times: Pairings for the first and second round at Augusta National

The 2026 Masters has finally arrived, with the first major championship of the season set to get underway on Thursday morning. The return to Augusta National Golf Club each spring is a spiritual experience no matter what, whether you're on the grounds or just watching at home. But this year in particular, there are no shortage of storylines to follow.

Of course, there's Rory McIlroy, returning to Augusta for the first time as a Masters champion — and handling all the responsibilities that entails, including hosting his first Champions Dinner. Beyond Rory, though, this is a loaded field: Can Scottie Scheffler capture his third green jacket? Can Xander Schauffele, suddenly scorching hot, finally get over the hump? What about LIV golfers like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau?

We're sure you've already put in for the requisite sick days and are all set to spend the next 48 hours or so on your couch, so let's give you everything you need to know about who's teeing off when in Rounds 1 and 2.

The Masters tee times, groupings and field for 2026, Rounds 1 and 2

Here are the full Masters tee times for the first two rounds at Augusta (all players will tee off Hole No. 1, all times ET):

Grouping Round 1 tee time Round 2 tee time Johnny Keefer, Haotong Li 7:40 a.m. 10:51 a.m. Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz 7:50 a.m. 11:03 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard‑Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter 8:02 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Ángel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a) 8:14 a.m. 11:27 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox 8:26 a.m. 11:39 a.m. Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Højgaard 8:38 a.m. 11:51 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis 8:50 a.m. 12:03 p.m. Bubba Watson, Nico Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a) 9:02 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp 9:19 a.m. 12:32 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor 9:31 a.m. 12:44 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day 9:43 a.m. 12:56 p.m. Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia 9:55 a.m. 1:08 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele 10:07 a.m. 1:20 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley 10:19 a.m. 1:32 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a) 10:31 a.m. 1:44 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren 10:43 a.m. 1:56 p.m. Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im 11:03 a.m. 7:40 a.m. Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell 11:15 a.m. 7:50 a.m. Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a) 11:27 a.m. 8:02 a.m. Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Højgaard 11:39 a.m. 8:14 a.m. Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a) 11:51 a.m. 8:26 a.m. Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman 12:03 p.m. 8:38 a.m. Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a) 12:15 p.m. 8:50 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman 12:27 p.m. 9:02 a.m. Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan 12:44 p.m. 9:19 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton 12:56 p.m. 9:31 a.m. Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg 1:08 p.m. 9:43 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka 1:20 p.m. 9:55 a.m. Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas 1:32 p.m. 10:07 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland 1:44 p.m. 10:19 a.m. Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim 1:56 p.m. 10:31 a.m.

Big names abound, but we've got our eye on a handful of particularly juicy pairings.

Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (10:31 a.m./1:44 p.m.)

As is tradition, the defending champion in McIlroy will tee off alongside the current U.S. Amateur champion in Howell (who also took part in last year's U.S. Open). The inclusion of Young is just the cherry on top, as he comes in with a ton of momentum and is looking to pull off the same trick Rory did this time last year: Win both the Masters and the Players in the span of a month. With the way he's improved his putting, don't rule it out.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka (1:20 p.m./9:55 a.m.)

It's a testament to just how tough a test the Masters is that there's somehow only one green jacket among this trio, though certainly not for lack of close calls. Spieth keeps giving his fans just enough reason to keep believing, and if there's any place to back him, it's Augusta National. Rose and Koepka, meanwhile, each have an argument to be named the best player without a Masters win, especially with the way Brooks has been playing since returning to the PGA Tour.

Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia (9:55 a.m./1:08 p.m.)

Reed's already won it once in 2018, and he seems to always be hanging around the top 10 (don't forget that, before it became a Rory-Rose duel down the stretch, Reed was right there on Sunday last year). Bhatia's win at Bay Hill earlier this year felt like a watershed moment, a sign that he could finally be ready for his big breakthrough moment — and hey, never bet against a lefty at Augusta.

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele (10:07 a.m./1:20 p.m.)

DeChambeau has largely shed the notion that his game isn't suited for Augusta, but he's yet to be able to actually close the deal and earn his first Masters win. And in Fitzpatrick and Schauffele, he's paired up with two of the hottest golfers on planet Earth right now, both of whom come with serious majors experience under their belt.

The Masters 2026 TV schedule, live stream info

TV schedule

TV coverage of the 2026 Masters will be divided up between ESPN and CBS, with the former handling afternoon coverage on Thursday and Friday before the latter takes over on Saturday and Sunday. Amazon Prime will offer an additional two hours of coverage earlier in the day in Rounds 1 and 2 before handing that off to Paramount+ over the weekend.

Check out the full TV schedule below (all times ET).

Streaming schedule

If you're not a cable subscriber or don't find yourself sitting in front of a TV this weekend (couldn't be me), you can always stream the action for all four rounds. The 2026 Masters will be available online in various forms via Masters.com, the Masters app, the ESPN App, Prime Video, Paramount+ and DirecTV. Featured groups and featured holes will be available on most of the above during the morning, with Masters.com and the Masters App having a full-round stream in the afternoon.

Below is the full streaming schedule for the weekend (all times ET):