Masters Saturday tee times and pairings for Round 3: Rory McIlroy eyes history

The Masters technically began on Thursday, but let's be real — the real fun begins now. The original field of 91 golfers is down to 54 for the final two rounds after cuts, which means we'll only see the best of the best attempt to don the green jacket in Augusta over the weekend. Rory McIlroy has a record-setting six-shot lead over the rest of the field, but after his long-awaited triumph at Augusta a year ago, it's fair to wonder whether a historic back-to-back win or a crushing collapse awaits on the weekend.

Now that we know the golfers who are fortunate enough to move past the first two rounds, let's dive into when they'll tee off and how to watch.

The Masters Saturday tee times and Round 3 pairings

Pairing Masters Saturday Tee Time Kurt Kitayama (+4), Alex Noren (+4) 9:31 a.m. ET Charl Schwartzel (+4), Rasmus Højgaard (+4) 9:42 a.m. ET Jon Rahm (+4), Si Woo Kim (+4) 9:53 a.m. ET Brian Harman (+4), Corey Conners (+4) 10:04 a.m. ET Sergio Garcia (+3), Maverick McNealy (+3) 10:15 a.m. ET Keegan Bradley (+2), Viktor Hovland (+2) 10:26 a.m. ET Justin Thomas (+2), Gary Woodland (+2) 10:37 a.m. ET Samuel Stevens (+2), Adam Scott (+2) 10:48 a.m. ET Marco Penge (+1), Matt McCarty (+1) 11:10 a.m. ET Jordan Spieth (+1), Sepp Straka (+1) 11:21 a.m. ET Aaron Rai (+1), Jacob Bridgeman (+1) 11:32 a.m. ET Patrick Cantlay (E), Sungjae Im (+1) 11:43 a.m. ET Dustin Johnson (E), Russell Henley (E) 11:54 a.m. ET Harris English (E), Ryan Gerard (E) 12:05 p.m. ET Ludvig Åberg (E), Scottie Scheffler (E) 12:16 p.m. ET Collin Morikawa (-1), Brian Campbell (E) 12:38 p.m. ET Nick Taylor (-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (-1) 12:49 p.m. ET Hideki Matsuyama (-2), Michael Brennan (-1) 1:00 p.m. ET Jake Knapp (-2), Xander Schauffele (-2) 1:11 p.m. ET Ben Griffin (-3), Max Homa (-2) 1:22 p.m. ET Chris Gotterup (-3), Brooks Koepka (-3) 1:33 p.m. ET Jason Day (-4), Cameron Young (-4) 1:55 p.m. ET Haotong Li (-4), Kristoffer Reitan (-4) 2:06 p.m. ET Wyndham Clark (-4), Tyrrell Hatton (-4) 2:17 p.m. ET Shane Lowry (-5), Tommy Fleetwood (-5) 2:28 p.m. ET Patrick Reed (-6), Justin Rose (-5) 2:39 p.m. ET Rory McIlroy (-12), Sam Burns (-6) 2:50 p.m. ET

Obviously, all of these pairings are must-see TV, but these groups in particular pique our interest.

Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler (12:16 p.m. ET)

This pairing consists of a pair of popular picks to win the Masters. Ludvig Aberg has not won a green jacket yet, but he was considered a favorite to do so because of how he's played this year (he's finished in the top five in each of his last three PGA Tour starts). As for Scottie Scheffler, he's won a pair of green jackets since 2022 and finished in fourth at the Masters in 2025. Both of these golfers seemingly had lots of momentum, but they are both sitting at even par entering Saturday's action.

Patrick Reed, Justin Rose (2:39 p.m. ET)

Patrick Reed and Justin Rose were two other pretty popular picks, as Reed has won a Masters before and Rose is as good a golfer as there has ever been without a Masters win. They've played like Masters frontrunners thus far, sitting in the top four. If anyone on the final pair will fall short, it'll likely be to one of these golfers.

Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns (2:50 p.m. ET)

No disrespect to Sam Burns, who has been tremendous, but this pairing is featured because of Rory McIlroy. The defending champion has been nothing short of superb, as his six-shot lead is the largest after Round 2 in Masters history. It feels like this is either trending towards a historic win for McIlroy, who looks to join an exclusive group of golfers to go back-to-back at the Masters, or an utterly humiliating defeat. Perhaps Burns can be the golfer to dethrone him.

Masters Saturday TV schedule, live stream info

TV schedule

The first two rounds of the Masters were primarily on Prime Video and ESPN, but action for Round 3 will move primarily to Paramount + and CBS. Here's a detailed look at how to watch the entirety of the round.

9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Masters YouTube

Masters YouTube 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Paramount+

Paramount+ 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: CBS

Streaming schedule

While most people have the good fortune of being able to sit in front of their televisions and watch Saturdays unfold from the comfort of their own couches, not everyone has cable. Whether you're on the go or are a cord-cutter, streaming will be a necessity for many, and fortunately, there are many ways to stream Round 3.

ESPN app

Paramount+

Prime Video

Masters App

Masters.com

Now, you'll need a cable login or a subscription to watch on the ESPN app, and you'll need a subscription to watch on Paramount+ and Prime Video, but coverage can be watched for free on Masters.com, and that site has far more features than the others.