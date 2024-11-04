Matt LaFleur won't answer 'annoying' Jordan Love question, but numbers will
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers suffered what could be a vital blow to their NFC North chances on Sunday in a loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The game was never really all that close, and much of that can be pinned on quarterback Jordan Love, who was playing injured.
Love is the face of the Packers franchise, and the third in a short, yet defined line of All-Pro caliber Green Bay signal-callers. Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre came before Love, with the latter being the definition of boom or bust, though he tended to be on the right side of that battle. Love has that same mentality, in that he can make any throw necessary at the professional level, as well as escape from the pocket at will. What Love is still learning is when it's best to cut his losses.
In his postgame press conference, LaFleur was annoyed with the line of questioning about Love. When a reporter said “is it a delicate balance with a young quarterback, who makes all the plays that Jordan does, to coach him in a way," the Packers head coach cut the media off as a whole, and provided a soundbite.
“You guys are going to make ... like, I understand," LaFleur said. "It’s really annoying up here though. Like, you know, we’re obviously ... he’s fighting. He’s competing. We know that we’ve gotta take care of the football. But I don’t question anything about what he’s trying to do. We just gotta do it better.”
Matt LaFleur gets annoyed at Packers media for Jordan Love questions
LaFleur may be annoyed, but it's part of his job description to provide clarity to the media and paint the organization in a positive light. This does the opposite, for better or worse. As it pertains to Love's struggles against a ferocious Lions defense, it may be as simple as teaching him how to better handle complex blitz packages.
LaFleur and the Packers coaching staff have access to these numbers and are surely already working with Love on taking care of the football when he's under pressure. Thankfully for Green Bay, they have a bye next week before playing the Bears at Soldier Field. As talented as Caleb Williams and Co. are, they're a week or two away from a free-fall of their own, and it could be a productive trip for Love to showcase what he's learned the last few weeks.
While it's tough to communicate all of that in the heat of the moment, LaFleur ought to be better, as well.