Matt Nagy's advice for Patrick Mahomes proves he's not a serious coaching candidate
By Mark Powell
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will have his hands full scheming against a defense which picked off Chargers QB Justin Herbert four times last weekend. Mahomes should have more restraint than Herbert – as the three-time Super Bowl MVP is 6-0 in the Divisional Round in his career – but you get the idea.
Teams in need of a head coach also have a close eye on Nagy. While his first go of it with the Chicago Bears went rather poorly, Nagy has rebuilt his reputation alongside Andy Reid and a surging Chiefs offense. That's just how it goes sometimes.
While Nagy failed as a leader of men, he's just fine as a play-caller and some extra help on the offensive side of the ball. So far, the Jets are the first (and only) team to interview Nagy, but that could all change if the Chiefs find themselves back in the Super Bowl this February.
Matt Nagy's head coaching interest should die after Patrick Mahomes comment
Thankfully for the Jets and any interested parties, Nagy and Mahomes did them a favor by showing exactly how much an impact the former has on the latter's success. The answer is simple: not much!
"Don’t change anything. Just keep it going. It’s working pretty good. But in all honesty, he does a great job of balancing. Even going back to the Denver game, he didn’t change anything for him—same thing.” said Nagy of his advice to Mahomes. “He’s got to stay in his habit of how he does things, what he looks at, and then again, for him to like, not do too much. Don’t start because what happens is you start chasing ghosts. You see so much that you end up maybe sometimes talking yourself out of something that’s pretty good.”
I wouldn't argue with Nagy much on this point. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world, it's tough to give him much advice. Still, it is the job of a head coach – or someone worthy of a chance at one of these 32 jobs – to dig deep and find some extra motivation and/or talking points for Mahomes to work on. Nagy failed in that department.
I wouldn't go as far as to say Nagy is merely riding on Reid and Mahomes' coattails. Surely he brings something to the table or else Reid wouldn't have brought him back to begin with. I also wouldn't go as far as to hire him as my next head coach. Interested GMs need not look further than Eric Bieniemy for a reason to pass.