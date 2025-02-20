Matthew Stafford asking price will eliminate more than just the Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams seem to have put their foot down on what it’s going to take to get them to offload Matthew Stafford via a trade. According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, it could be as costly as a first round pick for a team looking to lure Stafford to their roster.

On one hand, I want to reason with the Rams. On the other, they’re absolutely ridiculous to think any team that needs a quarterback will be desperate enough to come up off a precious first round pick for an aging Stafford.

To me, that tells me one of two things: Either their front office is delusional or they are making it clear they really don’t have any intention of trading Stafford. The latter feels more reasonable. And their asking price for Stafford is going to ultimately weed quite a few teams out.

This means the Pittsburgh Steelers are probably out along with any team inside the top 5 of this year’s draft. This means the New York Giants will most likely be stuck with Russell Wilson as a potential starting option, the Tennessee Titans are stuck with Will Levis and the Cleveland Browns will undoubtedly have to make an unnecessary gamble on one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Quarterback-needy teams will have to look elsewhere for a quarterback as Matthew Stafford’s asking price is too steep

With Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz claiming it could take a first round pick for the Rams to consider trading Stafford, it means every other quarterback on the free agency market just got a little more valuable.

Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson highlight this year’s quarterback class, but both have their former teams non-committal on if they’ll bring them back. The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed like the most likely team trade for Stafford. And honestly with it costing a first-round pick, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to consider it. Last time Stafford was traded for at least a first-round pick, he brought his new team a Super Bowl.

Now yes, Stafford doesn’t have many years left of playing. But it’s not like it’s super irrational to ask a lot for him. After all, he came within 10 yards of beating the Philadelphia Eagles and hosting an NFC championship game.

If any team is in the position to offload a first round pick, it feels like the Steelers would be. And if it could translate to at least a playoff win, it would be worth it. The Steelers have had a revolving door of quarterbacks since they parted ways with Ben Roethlisberger. It might be their new norm.

Nonetheless, if they don’t want to take that risk, it shouldn’t come down to Wilson either. They should let him walk and keep Justin Fields, after all it seemed he was brought on as Wilson’s incumbent.

Either way, it might be harder for them to keep Fields now that Stafford is most likely off the market and will restructure his contract with the Rams.