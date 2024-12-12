Mavericks NBA Cup loss makes it obvious who the X-factor is, and it's not Klay Thompson
By Austin Owens
When the Dallas Mavericks completed a sign and trade deal with fromer Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson, they became viewed as one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. A combination of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson would surely be one of the best trios across the league.
Now that we are nearly 30 games into the season, it appears that there is one player for the Mavericks that is making the biggest difference. Hint: it is none of the Mavs' "big three".
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, Fansided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy.
PJ Washington is the Mavericks' X-factor
After losing an NBA Cup game to a tough Oklahoma City Thunder team on Tuesday, the Mavericks have statistics to back up who one of their most important pieces is.
Former Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington appears to be a difference maker for the Mavericks. Washington was sidelined with an illness on Tuesday night and was not avaliable in their 118-104 loss. So far this season with Washington, Dallas has an impressive 15-4 record. Without Washington on the floor, they are now 1-5.
Washington is averaging 12.7 points per game to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. This stat line is surprisingly more of a contribution than Klay Thompson has given in 2024.
Thompson is averaging 13.3 points per game but does not appear to be making an impact in any other aspect. While Thompson has stepped into more of a "role player" position than he has played in the past, PJ Washington has found a way to pick up some of the slack and make a difference for the Dallas Mavericks.