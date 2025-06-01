Memorial Tournament payout distribution: 2025 prize money, purse and winner's share

The 2025 Memorial Tournament might only be one of eight signature events of the PGA Tour, but it's the only one hosted by perhaps the best golfer ever, Jack Nicklaus. It also represents one of the last chances for golfers to win major money, with this being the seventh of the eight events.
Last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, entered this year's event as a clear favorite to repeat, but doing so is easier said than done. Scheffler is still the favorite, especially with Rory McIlroy choosing not to participate, but as we've seen on numerous occasions, it isn't over until it's actually over.
With the Memorial Tournament in full swing, it's worth taking a look at just how much money the winner and the other participants will receive. Here's a full breakdown of the 2025 Memorial Tournament payouts by each finishing position.
Memorial Tournament purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
It goes without saying that the total purse is enormous. $20 million will be handed out in total, 20 percent of which ($4 million) will go to the winner. The $4 million payout for the winner is even larger than the $3.42 million Scheffler received for winning the PGA Championship.
The Memorial Tournament purse is far greater than the Charles Schwab tournament, which was played just last week. That total purse was just $9.5 million. Given the winner of the Memorial could take home close to double the earnings, you can bet this tournament means more for several reasons. The winner of the Charles Schwab tournament, for example, won just under $2 million. That's not chump change by any means, but it is a noticeable difference.
Memorial Tournament payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Winner
Memorial Tournament Payout
$4 million
2nd
$2.2 million
3rd
$1.4 million
4th
$1 million
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
51st
$51,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$49,000
54th
$48,000
55th
$47,000
56th
$46,000
57th
$45,000
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,000
60th
$42,000
61st
$41,000
62nd
$40,000
63rd
$39,000
64th
$38,000
65th
$37,000
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,000
68th
$34,000
69th
$33,000
70th
$32,000
71st
$31,000
72nd
$30,000
As you can see, there's a ton of money at stake, especially when comparing this event to the Charles Schwab Challenge. Not only do the top four finishers all earn at least $1 million, but there's a ton of money to be had. All 72 golfers will make at least $30,000, and the top 36 finishers will make at least $100,000.
The high-end money is really exciting, though. Again, four golfers will walk away with at least $1 million, and 11 golfers will earn at least $500,000. If you are healthy and are able to fit this event in on your schedule, it behooves any professional golfer to partake and play well at the Memorial Tournament.