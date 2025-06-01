Fansided

Memorial Tournament payout distribution: 2025 prize money, purse and winner's share

Prize money, purse and payout breakdown for the 2025 Memorial Tournament.
ByZachary Rotman|
The flag on the 14th green blows in the wind during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin on June 1, 2025.
The flag on the 14th green blows in the wind during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin on June 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Memorial Tournament might only be one of eight signature events of the PGA Tour, but it's the only one hosted by perhaps the best golfer ever, Jack Nicklaus. It also represents one of the last chances for golfers to win major money, with this being the seventh of the eight events.

Last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, entered this year's event as a clear favorite to repeat, but doing so is easier said than done. Scheffler is still the favorite, especially with Rory McIlroy choosing not to participate, but as we've seen on numerous occasions, it isn't over until it's actually over.

With the Memorial Tournament in full swing, it's worth taking a look at just how much money the winner and the other participants will receive. Here's a full breakdown of the 2025 Memorial Tournament payouts by each finishing position.

Memorial Tournament purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

It goes without saying that the total purse is enormous. $20 million will be handed out in total, 20 percent of which ($4 million) will go to the winner. The $4 million payout for the winner is even larger than the $3.42 million Scheffler received for winning the PGA Championship.

The Memorial Tournament purse is far greater than the Charles Schwab tournament, which was played just last week. That total purse was just $9.5 million. Given the winner of the Memorial could take home close to double the earnings, you can bet this tournament means more for several reasons. The winner of the Charles Schwab tournament, for example, won just under $2 million. That's not chump change by any means, but it is a noticeable difference.

Memorial Tournament payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Winner

Memorial Tournament Payout

Winner

$4 million

2nd

$2.2 million

3rd

$1.4 million

4th

$1 million

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

51st

$51,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$49,000

54th

$48,000

55th

$47,000

56th

$46,000

57th

$45,000

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,000

60th

$42,000

61st

$41,000

62nd

$40,000

63rd

$39,000

64th

$38,000

65th

$37,000

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,000

68th

$34,000

69th

$33,000

70th

$32,000

71st

$31,000

72nd

$30,000

As you can see, there's a ton of money at stake, especially when comparing this event to the Charles Schwab Challenge. Not only do the top four finishers all earn at least $1 million, but there's a ton of money to be had. All 72 golfers will make at least $30,000, and the top 36 finishers will make at least $100,000.

The high-end money is really exciting, though. Again, four golfers will walk away with at least $1 million, and 11 golfers will earn at least $500,000. If you are healthy and are able to fit this event in on your schedule, it behooves any professional golfer to partake and play well at the Memorial Tournament.

