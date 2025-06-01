Memorial Tournament payout distribution: 2025 prize money, purse and winner's share

The 2025 Memorial Tournament might only be one of eight signature events of the PGA Tour, but it's the only one hosted by perhaps the best golfer ever, Jack Nicklaus. It also represents one of the last chances for golfers to win major money, with this being the seventh of the eight events.

Last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, entered this year's event as a clear favorite to repeat, but doing so is easier said than done. Scheffler is still the favorite, especially with Rory McIlroy choosing not to participate, but as we've seen on numerous occasions, it isn't over until it's actually over.

With the Memorial Tournament in full swing, it's worth taking a look at just how much money the winner and the other participants will receive. Here's a full breakdown of the 2025 Memorial Tournament payouts by each finishing position.

Memorial Tournament purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

It goes without saying that the total purse is enormous. $20 million will be handed out in total, 20 percent of which ($4 million) will go to the winner. The $4 million payout for the winner is even larger than the $3.42 million Scheffler received for winning the PGA Championship.

The Memorial Tournament purse is far greater than the Charles Schwab tournament, which was played just last week. That total purse was just $9.5 million. Given the winner of the Memorial could take home close to double the earnings, you can bet this tournament means more for several reasons. The winner of the Charles Schwab tournament, for example, won just under $2 million. That's not chump change by any means, but it is a noticeable difference.

Memorial Tournament payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Winner Memorial Tournament Payout Winner $4 million 2nd $2.2 million 3rd $1.4 million 4th $1 million 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000 51st $51,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $49,000 54th $48,000 55th $47,000 56th $46,000 57th $45,000 58th $44,000 59th $43,000 60th $42,000 61st $41,000 62nd $40,000 63rd $39,000 64th $38,000 65th $37,000 66th $36,000 67th $35,000 68th $34,000 69th $33,000 70th $32,000 71st $31,000 72nd $30,000

As you can see, there's a ton of money at stake, especially when comparing this event to the Charles Schwab Challenge. Not only do the top four finishers all earn at least $1 million, but there's a ton of money to be had. All 72 golfers will make at least $30,000, and the top 36 finishers will make at least $100,000.

The high-end money is really exciting, though. Again, four golfers will walk away with at least $1 million, and 11 golfers will earn at least $500,000. If you are healthy and are able to fit this event in on your schedule, it behooves any professional golfer to partake and play well at the Memorial Tournament.