Mets and Dodgers are set for a free-agent battle that could decide the NL pennant
The Los Angeles Dodgers might've won the 2024 World Series, but they have their eye on repeating in 2025. By re-signing Teoscar Hernandez and signing Blake Snell, their odds of doing so increased.
While the Dodgers are clear favorites to run it back, that doesn't mean they won't face any difficult competition along the way. The New York Mets, for example, were their opponent in the 2024 NLCS., taking Los Angeles to six games before bowing out. They managed to outbid the Dodgers and several other teams to sign Juan Soto. That team coming off an NLCS berth added an MVP-caliber bat to an already formidable lineup, and did so despite interest from Los Angeles.
Another free agency bidding war between these National League foes could be heating up, as the Mets have reportedly expressed interest in a reliever that the Dodgers have already been linked heavily to this offseason, Tanner Scott, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required).
"The New York Mets’ pursuit of bullpen reinforcements differs somewhat from how they navigated the starting pitcher market. With relievers, they’re exploring the most expensive options available, and have met (likely via phone or video) with the top remaining free-agent option, Tanner Scott, league sources said."
Scott is undoubtedly the best reliever on the market. His presence could help dictate the result of a potential postseason rematch.
Potential bidding war between Mets and Dodgers could dictate winner of NL Pennant
Scott might not be the biggest name, but he has established himself as one of the best relievers in all of baseball. This past season saw him post a 1.75 ERA in 72 appearances and 72 innings pitched for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. Over the past two seasons, he ranks third among qualified relievers in appearances (146), fourth in innings pitched (150), fourth in ERA (2.04), and fourth in strikeouts (188). He's one of just two qualified relievers to rank in the top four of even two of those four categories.
Scott has taken his game to another level in October, allowing just two hits in six appearances and 5.1 innings of work to go along with eight strikeouts. He faced the Dodgers this past postseason and went unscored upon in his four appearances. He faced Shohei Ohtani, arguably the best hitter in baseball, in all four of those appearances and struck him out each time. For that reason alone, Scott is extremely valuable for both the Mets and the Dodgers.
For the Mets, adding an arm of Scott's caliber would give them one of the best late-game duos in the majors, with the southpaw joining Edwin Diaz. A question worth asking, though, is if they're willing to give him the years he's seeking, especially considering their reluctance to do so with Pete Alonso.
For the Dodgers, adding Scott would give them the lockdown closer they lack. The Dodgers have an absurd amount of depth in their bullpen, which Mets fans saw in the NLCS, but none of them are near Scott's level.
The Mets would still have trouble with Los Angeles whether they get Scott or not, but if they can hold a lead after six or seven innings, they'd feel confident that they can win any given game with Scott and Diaz looming. If the Dodgers land Scott, they'd become even tougher to overcome. It'd almost feel unfair.
Other teams can and presumably will enter the mix for Scott, but if it truly does come down to New York or Los Angeles for the southpaw's services, the winner of that bidding war might end up winning the NL Pennant because of it.