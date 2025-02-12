Sure sounds like the Mets already ruled out any possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. move
By Mark Powell
If he's available next winter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will generate much of the same buzz as Juan Soto. While there is only one Soto, Vlad Jr. is one of the best players in baseball and can change the course of a team's trajectory in short order.
Guerrero Jr. is a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. He's finished top-6 in AL MVP voting on two separate occasions, and is just 25 years old. Last season, Vladdy had a .940 OPS and 166 OPS+, along with 6.2 WAR. The kid can play, and by just about every metric is one of the best players in professional baseball.
That is why the Blue Jays are trying desperately to keep Guerrero Jr. on the roster. That is easier said than done, as Guerrero Jr. has a self-imposed deadline at the beginning of spring training to get a deal done. He is also worth well over $400 million.
Surprisingly enough, Guerrero Jr. has shown a willingness to stay with the Blue Jays at the right asking price. Outside of handing Guerrero Jr. a blank check, it's tough to guess his actual value since Juan Soto broke the market this winter. Guerrero Jr. won't get $765 million, but if he has another season like 2024, he could receive offers in excess of $500 million. It's a tough position for Toronto to be in.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Mets might not be able to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after all
The New York Mets, fresh off signing Soto, would be among the favorites to pair Guerrero Jr. with his countryman. When Soto signed with the Mets, Guerrero Jr. posted on instagram congratulating him, saying "blessings my brother, well deserved," along with several mindblown emojis.
Despite the obvious connection, David Stearns is not sold just yet. Steve Cohen has a lot of money to go around, but there are some limitations on his spending.
"Regardless of how deep an organization's pockets are, you can't do multiple of these. In terms of these generational types of contracts, you probably have one shot to shoot," Stearns said on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast.
And to that, Stearns has a point. MLB does not have a salary cap, but the competitive balance tax does put the Mets in a tough spot. In 2023 alone, the Mets paid over $100 million in luxury tax dollars. Adding Guerrero Jr. to a roster that features Soto and numerous other stars would come at a great expense beyond just the number on Vladdy's check.
It's tough to believe, but the Mets may be too cheap to sign Guerrero Jr.