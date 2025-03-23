Mets starting rotation really puts Phillies Taijuan Walker problem in perspective

In an ideal world, the Philadelphia Phillies would have an easy out of Taijuan Walker's contract. Walker has been a disastrous signing for Dave Dombrowski and Co., and he's been horrible for the better part of two seasons. In 2024, Walker had a 7.10 ERA in 15 starts. He wasn't much better in the bullpen.

Yet, because of Walker's salary, the Phillies are inclined to play him. Walker will make $36 million over the next two seasons, and he showed enough in spring training to earn an opportunity on the Phils Opening Day roster. Walker's velocity has been up this spring, as he took an offseason challenge from Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson very seriously. A healthy and productive Walker in the Philadelphia rotation would be ideal, but we'll believe it when we see it.

“The biggest thing for me is I can just control what I can control,” Walker said in early March. “Go out there and get results. Pitch the best I can pitch. And whatever happens, happens.”

Taijuan Walker is a good problem to have for Phillies

Thomson left the door wide open for Walker, who has an All-Star Game appearance under his belt.

“No, rotation,” Thomson said. “I mean, if somebody else doesn’t throw well and he’s throwing great, you know? Who knows what’s going to happen? We’ve got a ways to go yet. And usually it works itself out.”

Walker's status on the Phillies roster was undecided until Sunday. It would be a surprise if the Phillies were willing to eat Walker's deal, and there's little-to-no chance another team trades for him without Dombrowski attaching prospect capital due to his deal.

Ranger Suárez will begin the season on the injured list, Rob Thomson said. Taijuan Walker begins the season as the No. 5 starter. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 23, 2025

Yet, it could always be worse. In comparison to, say, the rival New York Mets, the Phillies rotation actually look really solid. The Mets have struggled with injuries this spring, specifically to Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea, among others.

Here's the Mets' Opening Day rotation, barring a last-minute injury:



1. Clay Holmes

2. Tylor Megill

3. Griffin Canning

4. David Peterson

5. Kodai Senga



Paul Blackburn appears headed to the bullpen. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 23, 2025

The Phillies still have a rotation featuring Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez (when healthy), Christopher Sanchez and perhaps top prospect Andrew Painter. Walker slides in as a long reliever when the Phils are at their best, and having an abundance of starting pitchers is valuable in a 162-game campaign.

If Walker has to make, say, 10 starts this season before making way to Painter or a currently-injured Phillies starter, that is a win. The Mets, meanwhile, are patching up starting pitching holes at every turn. Both New York and Philadelphia have World Series aspirations, but one of these teams looks better equipped than the other to make a run over 162 games.

It's not the Mets.