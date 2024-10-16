Mets take traditional Yankees turf thanks to general Grimace and purple milkshake infantry
It’s no secret to anyone who watches baseball that the New York Yankees and Mets have both been on incredible playoff runs, with each team reaching their respective League Championship Series at the same time for the first time since 2000. The Yankees are favorites to win it all, led by Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole, while the Cinderella Mets have found an unexpected spark through Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and — surprisingly — none other than McDonald’s mascot Grimace. Yes, a purple, 1970s fast-food mascot has somehow become the symbol of the Mets’ remarkable playoff surge.
And now he's come to the heart of Yankees territory to plant an orange and blue flag.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Mets take over Times Square with new Grimace ad
In Times Square, where advertisements for Yankee star Aaron Judge and his probable AL MVP award have dominated for months, something new appeared this morning:
"It wasn’t luck. It wasn’t fate. It was Grimace."
This bold statement is displayed on an electronic billboard above a McDonald’s restaurant at 1528 Broadway, where hundreds of thousands of passersby are reminded of this strange but growing connection. For native New Yorkers, the sign feels like just another quirky moment in the city’s daily rhythm, but for Mets fans, it’s become something of a phenomenon.
The legend began when the Mets were at their lowest point. A man in a Grimace costume threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Mets game, and from that moment, the team went on a tear, finishing the season with a 49-27 record. The Mets secured a Wild Card berth and now find themselves in the NLCS for the first time since 2015. The superstition surrounding Grimace grew, with fans donning Grimace costumes at games and around the city. It seems McDonald’s has finally caught on and embraced the trend, capitalizing on the team's momentum.
While McDonald’s has enjoyed free advertising thanks to the Mets' improbable run, the fast-food giant has also seen tangible benefits. Since the "Grimace first pitch" on June 12, McDonald's stock has risen nearly 23%, a sign that the mascot’s magic extends beyond baseball.
The Mets now prepare to host three straight home games at Citi Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team stacked with talent and hungry for a World Series title of their own. With all the momentum on their side — and perhaps a little help from Grimace — the Mets could be on the verge of winning their first pennant in nine years, setting up the potential for one of the most electric New York sports showdowns in nearly 25 years.