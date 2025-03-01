Michigan Magic: Are Wolverines playing with fire or being forged by it?

I’ve long said that this season, the hottest team entering the NCAA Tournament will be the team that most likely goes on a deep run and potentially plays for a national championship. Well if the tournament were to start today, Michigan would be the favorite.

They’ve been on a tear through Big Ten conference play and as of late, have been coming up with clutch wins, none bigger than the knocking off Rutgers on Thursday night with a buzzer beater.

According to Jared Berson’s X platform account, the Wolverines are a team you don’t want to see when the game’s on the line. This season, they’ve won 11 conference games by four points or fewer, which is an all-time record.

On top of that, their seven wins by four or fewer points in February alone, are the most by a Division I team in a single month in 45 years. Yeah, that’s a team you don’t want to face in clutch time.

The Wolverines aren’t playing with fire, they’re absolutely forged by it. Because the run they’re currently on isn’t by luck. This is a team that’s hit its stride at the right time. They’re the No. 2 team in the Big Ten right now, only behind Michigan State thanks to a head-to-head loss last week.

The good thing is they’ll get a chance to avenge that in the final regular season game of the season. Michigan is a team that no one should want to face in the NCAA Tournament. While they’re not a true powerhouse, they’re a team that can punish you if you aren’t careful.

They’re a team that when they play their best, they’re one of the toughest teams to face. They become beatable when they don’t show up like they did against Michigan State and did against Rutgers.

The Wolverines are definitely playing a dangerous game in cutting close to the final buzzer. But they’re also a team that thrives in those adrenaline-filled moments. They aren’t fazed by the high pressure moments.

When Michigan is on, they embrace those moments. That’s exactly why they aren’t playing with fire. They’re a team no one should want to play close, especially this late in the season.