Michigan State 2025 football schedule: Full list of opponents, confirmed dates, toughest games

The Michigan State Spartans narrowly missed bowl eligibility with a 5-7 season under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith in 2024. While the result was less than what fans wanted, the team ultimately showed improvement in several key areas including its culture and its overall defense.

Year 2 brings higher expectations with the same goal of reaching the postseason, something Michigan State has not done since its 11-2 season in 2021 that culminated with a Peach Bowl win over Pitt.

Roster turnover and retention will be key for the Spartans to continue to develop their program, and reaching the six-win plateau with a postseason berth would be a small but critical step toward returning to the national spotlight.

Here is what the Spartans will face on the football field in 2025.

Michigan State 2025 football schedule

Date Opponent Aug. 30 (possible move to Aug. 29) Western Michigan Sep. 6 Boston College Sep. 13 Youngstown State Sep. 20 at USC Sep. 27 BYE Oct. 4 at Nebraska Oct. 11 UCLA Oct. 18 at Indiana Oct. 25 Michigan Nov. 1 at Minnesota Nov. 8 BYE Nov. 15 Penn State Nov. 22 at Iowa Nov. 29 Maryland

Michigan State's schedule could have been much worse, and there should be a path to the postseason

The Spartans have a favorable nonconference schedule, hosting all three matchups. Boston College highlights the slate as the Spartans will want to avenge a last-minute loss that easily could have become a win last September.

In the Big Ten portion, Michigan State has challenging road trips to USC, Nebraska, Indiana, and Iowa but hosts a couple of vitally important games and avoids Oregon and Ohio State.

Week 2: Boston College @ Michigan State

Michigan State has likely had this game circled since its road loss to Boston College in September. The Spartans played well enough to win the game, but turnovers kept Boston College in the game and close enough to deliver the final blow and steal a victory. An early win over a Power Four team would have looked good for the Spartans then, and it still would this year.

Week 4: Michigan State @ USC

Michigan State has not won a true road game on the West Coast since beating Cal in 1957, continuing the trend with a loss at Oregon last season. However, the Spartans have played well against the Trojans, winning the last three meetings. Still, it's a different era of college football, and these two haven't played each other since New Year's Eve 1990.

Both Jonathan Smith and Lincoln Riley will be looking for a positive start to Big Ten play. USC fans may want a win over a more significant opponent, but the Spartans know how important this game is.

Week 8: Michigan State @ Indiana

Michigan State was pummeled by Curt Cignetti's squad in the Battle for the Old Brass Spittoon last season as Indiana shocked everyone and marched into the College Football Playoff. A protected rivalry game, this series often flies under the radar. But Michigan State does not currently possess any of its rivalry trophies, making this a more important game than many of years past.

It also could be a barometer for where the Spartans stand if Indiana has another good season.

Week 9: Michigan @ Michigan State

This is one of the best rivalries in the Big Ten. Michigan may publicly shrug off the Spartans as just another opponent, but it means plenty to both teams. Michigan State dominated the rivalry from 2008 throguh 2021, winning 10 of the 14 meetings. But the Spartans have lost three in a row while Michigan competed for the conference championship and the College Football Playoff.

The Spartans had a great chance to come up with a road win when the two schools met last season, leading for most of the first half. However, Michigan created a momentum shift late in the second quarter that carried into the second half and was helped by a failed onside kick attempt.

This game is a big one for both sides, and a Spartan win could help spark Jonathan Smith's program.

Week 12: Penn State @ Michigan State

The Land Grant Rivalry returns (briefly). The Spartans and Nittany Lions renew their rivalry after a year off following Big Ten expansion. The last meeting was a blowout win for Penn State at Detroit's Ford Field, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Spartan fans. This game could come at the perfect time as the Spartans will be fighting to show their progress under the new regime while their postseason chances may hang in the balance.

Week 13: Michigan State @ Iowa

Not traditionally considered a rivalry, this series has featured some heated and intense matchups, including the 2015 Big Ten Championship. The Spartans and Hawkeyes have split the last two meetings, but Michigan State has not won in Iowa City since 2013.

Kinnick Stadium is one of the most difficult road environments in college football. If the Spartans are able to slay that beast, it could help make a great season.