Mike Tomlin making excuses for George Pickens childish behavior will only hurt Steelers
By Mark Powell
The Steelers are playing with fire. The more they give George Pickens a pass, the more they risk their young wide receiver turning into a diva they cannot predict. On the football field, Pickens is an elite pass-catcher, especially on Russell Wilson's moonball. The two have become a great pairing since Wilson started his first game against the New York Jets on Oct. 20.
Off the field, Pickens knows how to create problems. Just last season, Pickens was called out by teammates for his lack of run-blocking. He's also the first to be visibly upset on the sideline whenever the ball doesn't come his way. While the Steelers are a better offensive when Pickens is heavily-involved, when the opposing defense commits multiple players to shut him down, it's not healthy for the Georgia product to then pin that failure on his teammates or coaches.
Mike Tomlin has long come to the defense of Pickens and all his players. It's why the Steelers love playing for him. Last season, Tomlin had a heart-to-heart with Pickens in his office. It's almost as if the two have a father-son relationship.
If that's indeed the case, it's time for Tomlin to give Pickens a word of advice, rather than letting another miscue go. For the second time this season, Pickens got into it with an opposing defensive back as time expired. The first was in a loss to the Cowboys. More recently, Pickens was fighting Greg Newsome of the Browns on the game's final play.
Mike Tomlin lets George Pickens off the hook again after Steelers loss
Look, losing is frustrating, especially to a team even Pickens admitted isn't very good in the Cleveland Browns. But Pickens ought to know better, especially with his history. Rather than expect better from Pickens, Tomlin again shrugged it off as if it were no big deal.
“I heard about it,” Tomlin said, per Cleveland.com. “Certainly he was involved in the Hail Mary as a point man. I think their actions had something to do with him not being in position to do that."
I'm not in the locker room, of course, but if I were I can't say I'd care about what Pickens role was on the play. He didn't achieve it when the Steelers need him most because he was baited into an argument.
Pickens isn't a rookie. He needs to be better, and we can only hope Tomlin handled the matter in-house.