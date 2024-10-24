Mike Tomlin takes a surprising shot at Steelers rookie, who's been injured all this time
By Jack Posey
While gearing up for his second NFL game on Sunday Night against the New York Jets, Roman Wilson injured his hamstring, yanking him out of the lineup yet again for what has been an injury-riddled first season for the 2024 third rounder.
Steelers fans may be thinking 'huh, why is this the first time I'm hearing about this guy since the draft?' Well, to put in lightly, he has not been available.
Entering into the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson was coming off helping the Michigan Wolverines win a national title. Wilson was labeled one of the best route runners in the draft. The Steelers picked him, which made sense given their need at the position, adding to a completely rebuilt offense. But Steelers fans haven't seen much of him since.
Mike Tomlin's had enough of all the Roman Wilson chatter from Steelers fans
Wilson made his debut in Week 6 vs the Las Vegas Raiders, taking five snaps and receiving zero targets courtesy of Justin Fields. Then, he hurt his ankle the following week. Yikes.
Mike Tomlin has had enough of Wilson's injuries, and made a bold statement at his Tuesday press conference.
"He missed some practice time because of the hammy and as we’ve talked repeatedly in this setting, Roman needs to work for me to really consider him. His participation got compromised some last week and so really once it got compromised, I moved on."
What "moved on" exactly means, I'm not sure. It sure sounds like Tomlin is done waiting on Wilson, especially considering the Steelers don't even know how productive he can be. For better or worse, the Steelers need to focus on the players who can suit up for them, rather than not.
The Steelers, who face the New York Giants on Sunday, have not yet released an injury report for their upcoming game. Until it is released, it is safe to assume Wilson is on there in one form or another. While we are all rooting for the Michigan product to get healthy and contribute, he's not all that close to doing so right now.