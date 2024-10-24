3 teams desperate for Cooper Kupp trade after DeAndre Hopkins goes to Chiefs
In just the last week, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins were all traded to new teams. Next up on the shortlist of veteran receivers on the trade block is Cooper Kupp. Kupp has been sidelined most of the season, playing in just two games this season.
Yet, he still has a lot to add to a roster. And particular, contending rosters. The Cooper Kupp Sweepstakes is up next and he’s sure to land on a new team as the Los Angeles Rams’ season begins to spiral.
As we look at the next receiver on the trade block, here’s a list of teams that will be out-negotiating each other for Kupp’s addition to their roster.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers still need a true No. 1 target. While the passing game picked up with Russell Wilson making his 2024 debut against the New York Jets, they still need that go-to receiver. Since they can’t get Hopkins, Kupp could be the next best solution.
Every AFC team around them has beefed up their passing attack; Buffalo got Cooper, Chiefs got Hopkins, Bengals have Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, the Baltimore Ravens have Zay Flowers. If the Steelers want to contend in the division and AFC, they’ll need to add another weapon and the only option for them is Kupp.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay has been plagued by the injury bug. Mike Evans went down with a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin is most likely out for the season with an ankle injury. That means the Buccaneers, which are tied for first in the NFC South with Atlanta, need wide receiver help badly.
This should go without saying, but they need to be frontrunners in getting Kupp off the Rams. In Mayfield’s short stint with the Rams, he played with Kupp so there’s some chemistry already there.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are also dealing with injuries to their wide receiver core. Justin Herbert needs another healthy target. And while Kupp has only played two games this season, it wouldn’t hurt to add Kupp because when he’s healthy, he’s a top tier receiver.
If Los Angeles has any hopes of challenging the Chiefs for the division title, adding Kupp would certainly give them a wide receiver threat to open up the offense just a little bit more.