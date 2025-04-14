MLB Matchups: Mookie Betts and Paul Goldshmidt ready for big games on Monday with favorable matchups

Baseball is a unique sport in more ways than one. For a team to be successful, it takes camaraderie and buy-in to successfully reach a common goal. It is also impossible for this to happen without individual success.

We often compare a pitcher and hitter to a cat-and-mouse game, or a chess match where one is trying to outsmart the other. We have some pitcher/hitter matchups to be on the lookout for today. Let’s take a look at the three most intriguing matchups on Monday’s slate.

Antonio Senzatela vs. Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Colorado Rockies on Monday. After coming off a series loss to the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, the Dodgers will be looking to get back on track. Ready to lead the charge will be All-Star Mookie Betts.

Antonio Senzatela will be tasked with taking on this very dangerous Dodgers offense in Game 1 of this series, and Betts has had some success against him in the past. In 22 plate appearances, Betts has nine hits (.450 average) including five singles, two doubles and two homers. It is safe to say that Betts likes the matchup he is starting his week with.

Seth Lugo vs. Paul Goldschmidt

Veteran Paul Goldschmidt is in his first season with the New York Yankees and seems pretty comfortable in the Bronx. So far in 2025, Goldschmidt is hitting .357 with a homer and six RBI. Be on the lookout for these numbers to increase on Monday when he steps in the box against Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo.

Goldschmidt is 7 -for-11 (.636) against Lugo in his career. Two of those seven hits left the ballpark. Now facing Lugo in a very hitter-friendly ballpark at Yankee Stadium, Goldschmidt is in a prime position to improve his already impressive numbers.

Dylan Cease vs. Ian Happ

Many thought that the San Diego Padres were on the brink of a rebuild and would consider trading away starting pitcher Dylan Cease. After a successful start to 2025, the blueprint for the future is now in question. For now, Cease remains a Padre and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is probably not too pleased about it.

The Padres will host the Cubs on Monday with Cease on the bump. Happ has faced Cease 21 times in his career and only has one hit against the right-hander. Cease has also struck out Happ nine times on top of holding him to a .056 batting average against.