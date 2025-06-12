MLB news and rumors roundup: Blue Jays’ new plan, Red Sox-Royals match, Tigers priorities

It seems like Opening Day was just yesterday, but we're now more than two months into the 2025 MLB season. While there's still plenty of time left to make a move up the standings, at this point teams have gotten a pretty good sense of where they stand in the league's pecking order this year.

That can only mean one thing: It's time to start looking ahead to the trade deadline. Sure, a lot can change between now and July 31. But if you think teams haven't already started thinking ahead and debating whether and to what extent they'll be buyers or sellers, think again. The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently published a roundup of the latest news and notes he's hearing on the rumor mill as he talks to executives around the league; here are the most significant takeaways as we head toward silly season.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Blue Jays suddenly look like buyers — with a very clear shopping list

Few teams had worse offseason vibes than the Toronto Blue Jays, who swung and missed on just about every marquee target in free agency and then had to stare down the likelihood of losing both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette next winter. But Vladdy signed a massive contract extension in early April, and a funny thing has happened since: The same team that most everyone had written off has started to look like a legitimate playoff contender.

Toronto enters play on Thursday in second place in the AL East at 38-30, only four games back of the New York Yankees for the division lead and in sole possession of the league's top Wild Card spot. That surprising start has the team eying a bit of a shopping spree at the trade deadline, and Bowden says there's one item at the top of their list: starting pitching.

The Jays rank eighth in baseball in OPS but just 18th in team ERA, with precious few reliable options beyond the big three of Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt. Max Scherzer's return from the IL could help that picture a bit, but it's hard to rely on him at this stage of his career, meaning that GM Ross Atkins could look to the trade market in July — where names like the D-backs' Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly or the Angels' Tyler Anderson could be available, among others.

Dodgers' deadline strategy all comes down to health

Andrew Friedman has never shied away from a deadline splash during his tenure running the Los Angeles Dodgers. This year, however, the team's biggest additions to its roster could be the players it finally gets back from the IL. You could build an entire pitching staff from all the injured arms L.A. has both in its rotation and its bullpen, and with many of those names taking steps toward returning to the mound, Friedman might not feel compelled to swing big via trade.

"If the Dodgers can get [their pitchers] healthy for the stretch run, they really don’t have an obvious need to address at the deadline," Bowden writes. "If not, they will look to trade for yet another starter."

Los Angeles still hopes to get Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Tony Gonsolin back with plenty of time to spare before the postseason, in addition to the currently healthy trio of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May and Clayton Kershaw. Plus, Justin Wrobleski has flashed real potential in his limited starting opportunities, and Shohei Ohtani's return still looms. That's a pretty full dance card, and while it comes with plenty of injury risk that could still scuttle things, you can't blame the Dodgers for thinking they don't need to spend a ton of capital just yet.

Red Sox could find a trade deadline match with Royals

Both the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals find themselves in strange spots right now: Each team entered the season with legitimate playoff aspirations, but frustrating starts have thrown those aspirations into question a bit. Still, there's plenty of talent here, and plenty of time left to turn things around. Charting a middle path could make sense, acquiring pieces to help a potential postseason push without sacrificing too much long-term value — and as it happens, the teams might just make perfect trade partners.

Kansas City stands in desperate need of a bat or two, particularly in the outfield, where the team has gotten arguably the worst production in the league thus far. And they just so happen to have some organizational depth where the Red Sox need it most: at catcher, where Carlos Narvaez has been a godsend but Connor Wong still leaves much to be desired.

Bowden writes that the Royals "realize they’ll probably have to trade one of their top catching prospects — Blake Mitchell, Carter Jensen or Ramon Ramirez — to make" any sort of deal happen. Could Kansas City package one of the names above with an arm to acquire, say, Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, each of whom could get squeezed by the promotion of top prospect Roman Anthony?

Padres have the assets to get the one big bat they need

Speaking of teams with corner outfield needs: San Diego Padres left fielders have posted a combined .541 slash line this season; only the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates have been worse. You know that AJ Preller always wants to go for it when given the opportunity, and at 38-29 entering play on Thursday, this team once again looks poised to make some noise in the postseason.

The Padres also happen to have among the deeper farm systems in baseball, leaving them particularly well-suited to address their most glaring need at the trade deadline. Teenage shortstop phenom Leo de Vries is likely off-limits, but what about catching prospect Ethan Salas or an arm like Kash Mayfield? The Miami Marlins are a team to watch, with Kyle Stowers and Jesus Sanchez both potentially available.

Tigers are ready to finally get aggressive

The Detroit Tigers' run to the postseason last year was so miraculous that not even their own front office saw it coming; in fact, the Tigers actually sold at the deadline, sending righty Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This season, though, Detroit isn't sneaking up on anyone, sporting the AL's best record — and that success reportedly has Scott Harris ready to get aggressive in a way he couldn't last summer.

The Tigers "will be aggressive at the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen and lengthen their lineup," Bowden writes, "with a power-hitting third baseman being their biggest need." As it happens, there's exactly one "power-hitting third baseman" that might be available come July: Arizona's Eugenio Suarez, who's currently in the final year of his contract and could get moved even if the D-backs climb back into the NL West race.

Suarez won't make up for missing out on Alex Bregman, but he is a legitimate 30-homer bat whose power could play even in Comerica Park. Detroit isn't hurting for prospect depth and should have no problem getting a deal done if he becomes available.