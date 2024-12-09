3 free agents Blue Jays can sign that’ll age better than the Juan Soto deal

When considering why free agent Jeff Hoffman is getting attention as a starter, I dug into my old scouting notes/video for this dandy from the Cape on July 17, 2013.



7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K



He was sitting 93-97 mph with life, dropping hammers and mixing in a few changeups. pic.twitter.com/dJPWK5BMxN