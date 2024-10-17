Looming Braves free agent makes desperate plea to keep getting revenge on Phillies
By Mark Powell
Whit Merrifield is not the Atlanta Braves top offseason priority, nor should he be. At this point in his career, Merrifield knows just that.
The 35-year-old utility infielder was picked up off waivers by Atlanta after being let go by the rival Phillies. Merrifield had some initial success with the Braves, but inevitably fell back down to earth, slashing .222/.311/.314, good for a .625 OPS. Merrifield was a warm body when Atlanta needed him most, primarily due to injuries to Ozzie Albies and other members of the Braves infield.
As of this writing, Merrifield is a casualty the Braves can afford in free agency. Albies is slotted as the starting second baseman, as he will be for the next half-decade barring a huge dip in production. Merrifield is merely a clubhouse presence, and while that could prove valuable down the road, it's something the Braves don't plan on revisiting until early next year. Glue guys can be had just prior to spring training.
Whit Merrifield enjoyed his time with the Atlanta Braves
As for Merrifield, he enjoyed his time in Atlanta. Merrifield went to college at South Carolina and was born in North Carolina. As a native of the southeastern United States, Whit heard more from friends and family about his limited Braves career than at any other point in his nine-year MLB tenure.
"My phone has never blown up as much as it had those two-plus months I was in Atlanta,” Merrifield said. “It was a treat. It was a great team as well -- a great group of guys. I have nothing bad to say about them."
Merrifield went on to say "we'll see what the future holds," in regards to whether he'll return to Atlanta, head elsewhere or retire from the game altogether. Considering he is one season shy of 10 years MLB service time, it'd be wise to come back for one last run, whether that be in the ATL or another city.
Braves can get more revenge on Phillies by re-signing Whit Merrifield
Perhaps the best moment of Merrifield's short Braves stint was the revenge he was able to get on the Phillies, the team that let him go earlier this season. Merrifield collected a double and a triple off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in his first game against his former team.
“You want to treat it like another game,”said Merrifield after the game. “But to contribute and play well against a team that told you that you weren’t good enough to play for them, it feels good.”
If Alex Anthopoulos prefers, he could sign the ultimate Phillies sleeper agent once again this winter.