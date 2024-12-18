MLB Insider: Jesus Luzardo rumors and what's next for Cubs after Cody Bellinger trade
Now that the Chicago Cubs have completed the much-anticipated Cody Bellinger trade, sending the All-Star slugger to the New York Yankees, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has more payroll flexibility to upgrade the roster.
The Cubs’ roster is far from complete, and needs numerous reinforcements to get Chicago back to postseason contention. Here are three things to keep an eye on the remainder of the offseason.
Jesus Luzardo could be in the Cubs plans moving forward
The Cubs and Miami Marlins have had discussions on a trade that would send star left-hander Jesus Luzardo to Chicago, sources tell FanSided.
If a deal were to get done, and there’s reason to believe that the Cubs are motivated to land Luzardo, he would instantly vault to the top of their rotation. He’s a cornerstone starter, isn’t a free agent until 2027, and has established himself as one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball.
In his career, he’s posted a 4.29 ERA and 559 strikeouts in 512 innings. In 2023, when he posted career-best numbers, Luzardo posted a 3.58 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 32 starts (178.2 innings). He’s coming off an injury plagued 2024 season in which he missed significant time due to a stress reaction in his lower back, but there’s optimism that he’ll be good to go for the 2025 season – and the interest league wide, especially from the Cubs, underscores that.
Bullpen additions are a must
One aspect that Craig Counsell thrived in with the Milwaukee Brewers is managing his bullpen. He had limited options last season, yet still led the Cubs to a 12th best 3.81 bullpen ERA.
A priority for the Cubs this offseason will be to bolster the unit and give Counsell additional reinforcements. As Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported, the Cubs have had numerous conversations regarding the bullpen. It’s perhaps noteworthy that team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said that the team has had more conversations this offseason on the trade market rather than free agency, so perhaps those additions - or some of them - could come via trade.
One thing to note: the free-agent bullpen market has been slow to develop, and could allow Hoyer to sign a proven veteran at a reasonable cost.
If not Jesus Luzardo, Cubs still need a starting pitcher
One area that the Cubs plan to address this winter is the starting rotation and with Bellinger’s trade, the Cubs have additional flexibility to explore the pitching market.
It’s unclear who the Cubs are eyeing besides Luzardo, but Hoyer is surely examining both the trade and free-agent markets. And it would be a stunner if the Cubs do not have a new starting pitcher come spring training.