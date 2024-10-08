MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt suitor, Willy Adames surprise team, White Sox buzz
- Could Paul Goldschmidt head to the American League?
- Willy Adames might sign with a Dodgers rival?
- Someone WANTS to be the White Sox manager?
By Thomas Erbe
The MLB Playoffs in 2024 have been unimaginably entertaining. They can't stop scoring in the east. Things are getting chippy out west. The Yankees aren't meeting expectations. Everyone is tied up. There's drama everywhere you look, but they can't have all the spotlight.
As teams in the playoffs continue their fight for an ever-elusive championship, the teams and players at home are not just sitting around. The stove is hot, and rumors are swirling around some of the games' top stars.
The offseason is set to create and provide plenty of movement and storylines. We have to wait for the end of the playoffs to start the chaos officially. But there's no need to wait to talk about what all could be.
MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt could be a great fit in the Pacific Northwest with Mariners
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt's time with the St. Louis Cardinals appears to be over. According to The Athletic (Subscription Required), the two sides are prepared to part ways, and Goldschmidt will be on the free agent market. Bleacher Report believes the Seattle Mariners could be an ideal fit for him to sign with.
Goldschmidt signed a five-year, $130 million contract with the Redbirds that began in the 2019 season. He was awarded an MVP in 2022 but made no visits to the Fall Classic during his time in the Midwest. After another failure of a year in St. Louis, the Cardinals front office is in need of changing things up to find their winning ways once again.
Pundits consider the Mariners a team so close to making a breakthrough. After a down year from their best player, Julio Rodriguez, perhaps the star power of Goldschmidt being added to their lineup could change the narrative in Seattle as they are still looking to make it to their first World Series in franchise history.
MLB Rumors: Willy Adames could get attention from San Francisco Giants
Willy Adames' exit from the 2024 playoffs likely concludes his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. After a season where he set new career highs in home runs (32) and RBIs (112) and only missed one game, his value as a shortstop skyrocketed. Small-market Milwaukee will have a hard time retaining him.
When Adames was on the trade market in 2021, the San Francisco Giants were a team that inquired about his services and were interested in adding him. They ultimately lost out to the Brewers, but they could have a step up in this upcoming free agency period with shortstop still being a position of great need.
The Giants made a light push for the playoffs in 2024 but ultimately ended the year 80-82. It's a respectable record, given what division they play in. But adding a bat to their lineup like Adames could help propel them into contention sooner rather than later. San Francisco will not be alone, either, as the Dodgers and Braves are reportedly interested in Adames. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray discussed the fit on Monday:
"The bidding for Adames will extend beyond the Dodgers, Braves and Brewers, with the San Francisco Giants getting mentioned as a potential suitor. Where he signs remains a mystery, but it’s clear that the Dodgers and Braves will be heavily involved – and their presence in his free agency means that Adames’ time in Milwaukee is all but over," Murray wrote.
MLB Rumors: Somebody actually wants to manage the White Sox
You read that correctly. There is a human on this earth who sees being the manager of the Chicago White Sox as a viable opportunity. That man is none other than Buck Showalter.
The White Sox set a record for the most games lost in a season with 121. Their owner has proven he could not care less about the team or the fans who still somehow want to be at the ballpark. The leadership seemingly has no direction or plan to acquire and maintain top talent to win again. Still, Showalter wants in.
Showalter has a winning record as a manager and has appeared in the postseason six times. The White Sox have only made it to the postseason eleven times in over 100 years of play. With nowhere to go but up and zero expectations, maybe there is an upside to being the manager there in 2025 and beyond.